Elizabeth Hurley strips down to bikini bottoms for racy photo while posing in a flower field

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Elizabeth Hurley went topless in a recent Instagram post.

The actress posed in a field of flowers while clutching her bare chest.

The English star only wore tiny yellow bikini bottoms in the image shared to her her Instagram.

The 60-year-old star captioned the racy image: "Spring has sprung! Today, I sought some Vitamin D in beautiful Herefordshire, wearing nothing but @elizabethhurleybeach and @clinique SPF. As long as you protect your skin, a bit of sunshine is really good for you, both mentally and beauty wise, so… cream up and GET OUTSIDE."

ELIZABETH HURLEY STUNS FANS IN RED BIKINI POST FROM VACATION

Hurley wore minimal makeup in the post, with her brunette locks loose around her.

Fans complimented the star in the comments section, writing: "Wow you are so beautiful," and "You are unbearably beautiful beyond belief."

Just days prior, Hurley posted on on Instagram featuring her lounging in bed in a pair of red bikini bottoms and a white sweater.

ELIZABETH HURLEY'S STRIKING RED BIKINI PHOTOS EARN PRAISE FROM SUPERMODEL HEIDI KLUM

"I don’t personally guzzle weird green juices or take a load of supplements - but I’ve drunk two mugs of warm water first thing every morning for as long as I remember, and I swear by it (and it’s free)," she wrote as the caption for the post.

In one of the photos, the actress is on her side with one arm over her head as she flashes a smile toward the camera while lounging in bed.

Another photo shows her standing in front of a wall with the same outfit on, smiling at the camera.

ELIZABETH HURLEY WOWS IN RED BIKINI BOTTOMS AND SWEATER AS SHE CREDITS ONE DAILY HABIT FOR AGELESS APPEARANCE

Last summer, the actress shared her best tips for taking bikini pictures outside.

"BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote. "When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends … We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

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In March, Hurley dug into her archives to re-wear the Versace dress she wore 27 years ago at the 1999 Met Gala.

She shared a side-by-side image of herself wearing the dress in 1999 and again during an adventure in India in 2026.

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The dress, which Hurley first wore when she was 33, has a low neckline that's pulled together with a flower embellishment.

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The black dress also has a high slit.