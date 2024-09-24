Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Journey singer willing to quit band, Hayden Panettiere calls out haters

Expand / Collapse search
Arnel Pineda of Journey in a black jacket performs on stage and looks to his left split Hayden Panettiere in a red suit on the carpet looks to her right

Arnel Pineda of Journey said he'd be willing to quit the band if enough fans voted him out. Hayden Panettiere called out haters who questioned her health after giving an on camera interview. (Ethan Miller/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

'DEVASTATED' - Journey singer offers to quit band through online fan vote following criticism for Rock in Rio performance.

‘IT'S UNFATHOMABLE' - Hayden Panettiere blasts critics following controversial slurred speech interview.

Sean Diddy Combs in a black suit tuxedo smiles with black sunglasses on

Experts are suggesting that Hollywood's elite are "scared to death" to speak out about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after he was arrested for sex trafficking. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

'SCARED TO DEATH' - Diddy sex trafficking probe: Hollywood stars are 'scared to death' to speak out, experts say.

'UPTOWN GIRL' - Princess Diana's surprise Billy Joel performance was early sign of doomed marriage: author.

‘A LITTLE KINKY’ - Diddy joked in 2002 'Late Night' interview about locking women in at his parties.

Lizzo in a light green strapless dress stands with her hands on her hips at the Grammys

Lizzo says changing her diet and her workout routine has contributed to her weight loss. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

'RUMORS' - Lizzo slams 'Ozempic allegations' after weight loss transformation.

I WANNA ROCK -Lost in Space’ mom June Lockhart admits to rebellious side beneath her squeaky-clean image.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN - 'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet calls people in Hollywood ‘not authentic.’

‘OUT OF ORDER’ - Kaley Cuoco says she may have another child before getting married: 'We're gonna go way out of order.'

David Graham sitting during a panel wearing a tan jacket

David Graham was best known for voicing television characters. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

REST IN PEACE - David Graham, ‘Thunderbirds’ and ‘Peppa Pig’ voice actor, dead at 99.

