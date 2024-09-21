David Graham, ‘Thunderbirds’ and ‘Peppa Pig’ voice actor, dead at 99

David Graham, known for voicing characters on television shows "Thunderbirds" and "Peppa Pig," has died, according to reports. He was 99.

"We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham. The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more," Jamie Anderson, the son of late "Thunderbirds" creator Gerry Anderson, wrote on X.

"David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family."

In the 1960s, Graham voiced the character Aloysius Parker in the family adventure series "Thunderbirds."

During the ‘60s and ‘70s, the voice actor was the voice behind the Daleks in "Doctor Who."

To today’s generation, Graham was best known for voicing Grandpa Pig in the animated children’s show "Peppa Pig" from 2004 to 2021.

Graham’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Prior to his death, Graham described how he developed the "intimidating voice of the evil Daleks."



"I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor," he shared with The Mirror in 2015. "We adopted this staccato style then they fed it through a synthesiser to make it more sinister."

In the first "Doctor Who" series with William Hartnell, Graham was featured in two episodes as an actor.

Meanwhile, Graham’s work in "Thunderbirds" led him to act with Laurence Olivier at the National Theatre.

"A wonderful man," Graham continued to share with the media outlet at the time. "I auditioned for him and he said, ‘Are you doing anything at the moment?’ As if I was the most in demand actor in the country! I don’t know if his children were fans of Thunderbirds..."

"I loved comedy, so there are lots of laughs in Parker with his villainy and roguishness," Graham added at the time. He also provided voices for Brains and Gordon Tracy.

Graham was additionally proud of his work as Grandpa Pig in "Peppa Pig."