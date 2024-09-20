‘Lost in Space’ mom June Lockhart admits to rebellious side beneath her squeaky-clean image

June Lockhart has been called a "rock ‘n’ roll goddess" by her TV son Bill Mumy – with good reason.

The "Lost in Space" star, who is still recognized as one of America’s beloved TV moms, was known to rock out when she wasn’t filming her hit sci-fi series.

The actress, 99, told Fox News Digital that she didn't think twice about cranking up the radio when cameras stopped rolling.

"I have been a music fan forever," said Lockhart. "The Beatles, Stones, Chicago, David Bowie, Huey Lewis and the News, Tina Turner. . . . We threw a Halloween party at my home in the late ‘60s, and I hired a band called Hour Glass. They were fantastic. Truly talented guitars, keyboards and vocals . . . then they changed their name to The Alman Brothers Band!"

Mumy previously told Fox News Digital that his TV mom had given him a no-nonsense education in music.

"She loved rock ‘n’ roll," said the former child star, 70. "She brought The Allman Brothers to the studio when they were in a group called Hour Glass. She took me and [co-star] Angela Cartwright to the Whiskey a Go Go. She got us tickets to see Simon & Garfunkel. June is truly a rock ‘n’ roll gal."

Life for Lockhart these days is "sweet" but not without hiccups. The star told Fox News Digital that she is speaking out after impostors pretended to be her on Facebook and asked fans for money.

"It was disturbing to find out about this," said Lockhart. "I do not participate in social media. I don’t use Facebook or Instagram. Certainly not X!

"My team wrote a very firm Facebook message to the person who was using my image and likeness, posing as me. After a second message, the Facebook page was removed. I am not surprised that I was misrepresented, as others have been, too."

"There are numerous fan pages, and so many people still love ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space,’" she shared. "I think their interaction is nice, but if someone finds a page purporting to be my profile . . . it is not authentic."

A spokesperson for Facebook didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Lockhart said it’s "great" that many still recognize her as their favorite TV mom. Despite having a secret rebellious side on set, she’s always been proud of her squeaky-clean image. She’s never been tempted to take on a sultry role in Hollywood, nor has she ever felt pressured over the years to look a certain way.

"I was not offered those parts," she said. "[And] I always eat carefully . . . in that silver spacesuit, you had better be in shape."

Music has always been a part of Lockhart’s life. As a child, she got her start on the stage of New York’s Metropolitan Opera. She would go on to make her screen debut in 1938 with MGM’s "A Christmas Carol." She appeared with her parents, actors Gene and Kathleen Lockhart.

She also appeared in 1944’s "Meet Me in St. Louis" opposite Judy Garland. But many still remember her best for playing matriarch Maureen in "Lost in Space" and Timmy’s mom Ruth in the original "Lassie."

"The premise of the series [intrigued me]," said Lockhart about her involvement in "Lost in Space."

"It was a view of family dynamics of a marooned group of scientists and two children, and how they survived," she shared. "It was ‘Space Family Robinson,’ a play on ‘Swiss Family Robinson.’' . . . Each of my costars was a wonderful professional. It was a very happy set with lots of laughs and genuine affection between us."

When music wasn’t playing, there was plenty of laughter on set.

"Some of the episodes were so silly that it was a challenge to keep from getting a case of the giggles," she said about "Lost in Space."

"{And] the only thing I ever cooked on ‘Lassie’ was a pot of water, but my stirring technique was very convincing!" she noted.

She also earned another title on set – that of "Mistress of Scrabble."

"As you know, there is a lot of waiting on the set," she said. "I love word games and strategy. Scrabble was the best way to spend the time."

Over the years, Lockhart has kept a close bond with her TV children. She’s even inspired other children who grew up watching her to reach for the stars.

"I am in touch with Bill Mumy, Angela Cartwright, Marta Kristen and, of course, Jon Provost [from ‘Lassie’]," she said. "They are such wonderfully accomplished people, and I have such affection for them."

"I was over the moon – pun intended," she also told Fox News Digital about being recognized by NASA for her impact on space exploration.

"I have been told that my contribution inspired many astronauts to pursue a career in space science and exploration," she said. "It is lovely to know that I touched so many people by doing things that interested me!"

"Lost in Space" came to an end in 1968. For Lockhart, it was the right time.

"My philosophy has always been that all jobs come to an end," she said. "You move on to the next one."

Today, Lockhart is "happy and enjoying every day." She still cherishes the many fond memories she created in Hollywood.

"I loved my craft and my cast members," she said. "I never forgot that it is all make-believe."