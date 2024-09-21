Diddy joked in 2002 'Late Night' interview about locking women in at his parties: ‘A little kinky’

While Sean "Diddy" Combs faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, an old video interview of the rapper has resurfaced with him joking about locking women in at parties.

In a 2002 interview, the music mogul appeared on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien" and explained the "ingredients" for a "killer party."

"Women, beautiful women, of course," Combs shared with O’Brien. "Beautiful men for the ladies, of course.

DIDDY PLACED ON ROUTINE SUICIDE WATCH IN NEW YORK JAIL: SOURCE

"There’s enough ladies to go around. You have to give the ladies what they need too. You have to take care of your women. You can’t force the situation."

He continued to say that "alcohols" is a requirement at the party, in addition to water.

"A lot of ladies drink water at parties. So, if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Got to keep them there. You need locks on the doors. It’s a little kinky."

"Got to keep them there. You need locks on the doors. It’s a little kinky." — Sean "Diddy" Combs

Conan replied, "This is sounding kind of dangerous now."

Combs, 54, also suggested keeping the air conditioning off to make the room hotter for the party guests to get "comfortable and loose."

"Builds up a nice little sweat," Combs remarked.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Conan responded, "That just sounds disgusting."

Combs' interview resurfaced after he was accused of being the leader of a criminal enterprise in a bombshell indictment unsealed hours after the rapper was arrested in the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York City hotel.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

He appeared Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, where he pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Not only was Combs denied a proposed $50 million bail, he was sent to jail immediately after the hearing.

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

While at the helm of the alleged organization, officials claimed Combs and a number of un-named associates in Combs Enterprises used intimidation tactics to "lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship."

TOP FIVE DIDDY INDICTMENT BOMBSHELLS: WHAT LEGAL EXPERTS PREDICT FOR FUTURE OF FALLEN MUSIC MOGUL

He would then use "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs,'" according to the indictment.

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." Combs and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "Freak Offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers.

Combs has been placed on routine suicide watch as he awaits trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a source told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.