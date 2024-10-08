Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Aniston denies Obama rumors, Diddy's friends reportedly settling

Garth Brooks spoke about wife Trisha Yearwood shortly before rape accusations were made against him, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh pushed the boundaries during a film's sex scene

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jennifer Aniston soft smiles on the carpet in close up split Diddy in a green sweater puts his hands together as if he's praying

Jennifer Aniston had to address rumors that she and a former president were romantically involved; Sean 'Diddy' Combs' friends are settling, according to a lawyer of many accusers. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

- Jennifer Aniston responds to tabloid romantically linking her and Barack Obama.

- Diddy's celebrity friends are quietly settling with victims ahead of impending lawsuits: lawyer.

- Diddy tells Justin Bieber not to talk about 'things he does with big brother Puff' in resurfaced clip.

Garth Brooks in a black suit and cowboy hat poses with wife Trisha Yearword in a red cheetah print dress on the carpet

Days before a makeup artist accused Garth Brooks of rape, the country singer was speaking about his relationship with wife, Trisha Yearwood. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘GOOD AND BAD TIMES’ - Garth Brooks says wife Trisha Yearwood is ‘partner’ through ‘good' and 'bad times’ days before rape claims.

'GETTING INTO IT' - Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh took sex scene 'further' than necessary, actor says.

'DEVASTATED' - Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein fallout has Princess Beatrice 'devastated': expert.

Kourtney Kardashian with a slicked back ponytail with pieces pulled out soft smiles on the carpet at the Grammys wearing a black jumpsuit

Kourtney Kardashian was condemned on social media for her graphic Halloween decorations. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

'CRINGE' - Kourtney Kardashian catches parenting police wrath for 'tacky' Halloween decorations: 'Kids can see those.'

DIDN'T HAVE A PULSE' - Al Pacino says he fell unconscious to the floor during near-death experience: 'I didn't have a pulse.'

TOUCHING TRIBUTE - Richard Simmons' brother shares 'little secret' about late fitness guru's burial: 'Not too many people know.'

Marilyn Monroe poses seductively, leaning towards the camera wearing a gold dress

According to a new book, Marilyn Monroe was having a hard time with both her image and marriage during filming of her last movie. (Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

'A CRY FOR HELP' - Marilyn Monroe struggled with sexpot persona, crumbling marriage while filming last movie: book.

