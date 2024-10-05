Richard Simmons' brother shares 'little secret' about late fitness guru's burial: 'Not too many people know'

Richard Simmons’ family paid tribute to the late fitness guru in a heartwarming way.

During the "Sweatin' to the Oldies" star's celebration of life in New Orleans on Saturday, his brother Lenny Simmons revealed a "little secret" about his late brother's burial.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Lenny — who previously told Fox News Digital that Richard died due to complications from recent falls and heart disease — revealed that "not too many people know" about what the family chose to bury the star in.

"Just like Clark Kent underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, [Richard] is wearing a tank top and shorts," he said, referencing Richard's iconic uniform of a tank top and sweat shorts.

"Why, you ask?" Lenny added. "Because we think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he was going to be in his normal costume that we all know and love to help the saints and the angels get into shape."

"So I'm here to say to you that even though he's not here and I know he's in spirit here tonight, Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies," he concluded. "Thank you so much for coming."

The fitness instructor and TV icon died as a result of blunt traumatic injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office announced in August. The 76-year-old’s manner of death was ruled as an accident.

Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular was listed as a contributing factor.

The star suffered a fall on July 11 and spent the following day in bed. On the morning of July 13, Simmons was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor. Authorities were called, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the statement, the deputy medical examiner concluded their examination at the department's Forensic Science Center on July 14. Simmons' cause of death was certified on Aug. 22.

Simmons' longtime caretaker, Teresa Reveles, found him in his bedroom on the day that he died.

"When I saw him, he looked peaceful," Reveles told People magazine, noting that his hands were balled into fists.

"That’s why I know it was a heart attack."

She added, "I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same."

The day before he died, Reveles said Simmons' leg was hurting from a fall the previous day. Simmons passed away one day after his birthday, July 12.

She told him, "Let’s go to the hospital. Maybe you broke your leg." Simmons sai. "No, Teresa, not on my birthday. Why [don't we] wait, and we do it in the morning?"

"But in the morning, it was too late," Reveles said.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was "no foul play."

Simmons was laid to rest five days after his death. Tom Etsey, the Simmons family spokesperson, said in a statement that he was surrounded "by only family and closest friends."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco, Tracy Wright and Larry Fink contributed to this report.