Sean "Diddy" Combs warned Justin Bieber against speaking out publicly about "the things" they do together, according to a resurfaced clip.

In the video, the 54-year-old disgraced music mogul, who is in jail facing federal racketeering, sex trafficking and fraud charges, joined the 16-year-old Justin Bieber for an appearance on a 2011 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"What’s going on with you guys? Are you working together?" Kimmel, now 56, asked Combs and Bieber, who were sitting next to each other.

"I think that we have become friends in a strange way," replied Combs, who was 42 at the time.

"It's like Rob and Big," Bieber, now 30, joked, referring to the friendship between professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and his bodyguard, the late Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, who starred together in the reality show "Rob & Big."

"Yeah, exactly," Combs said as the audience laughed.

"I’m Big and you’re Rob," Bieber quipped.

"He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television." — Sean "Diddy" Combs

"I mean, to a lot of us, he’s like a little brother," Combs said. ‘You know what I’m saying? He’s not afraid to call and ask for advice. He’s somebody that industry wise, the record industry is a strong family.

"He’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around, and we wanna protect him because he’s genuinely such a nice person besides his talents," the Bad Boy Records founder continued.

"He’s one of the greatest kids you could ever know."

In the clip, the "Baby" hitmaker reached over to pat Combs on the shoulder before the two shook hands and pointed at each other.

"You know, Diddy bought his son a Bentley. Maybe he could buy you one also while you’re at it," Kimmel said.

"Yeah, he got me a Lamborghini," Bieber replied.

"Oh, that's nice," the talk show host said.

"I haven’t gotten it yet, though," Bieber remarked.

"When is that coming? That Lamborghini," Kimmel asked. "We talked about this last time."

"Yeah, he had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he had access to the house," Combs said. "And he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television.

"Everything ain’t for everybody."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Combs and Bieber for comment.

In May, a video of Bieber and Combs having a get-together at the rapper's house resurfaced.

The clip, titled "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!" was shared to the "Peaches" hitmaker's YouTube channel in November 2009.

In the clip, Combs shows Bieber the silver Lamborghini he said he would be giving the 15-year-old "as soon as you turn 16."

"So, I'm going to be driving this next year?" Bieber asked.

Combs responded, "Yeah, when you get 16, you come down and you gotta wear your seat belt …"

"I'm 15. You could ride in the passenger seat. I've got my permit," Bieber told him.

Combs looked at Bieber and shook his head, saying, "No, you're not ready. Let's slow down."

The two grabbed each other's shoulders and then high-fived as Combs joked that Bieber would "get the mansion" when he turned 18.

Combs went on to explain how he and Bieber would be spending their two days together.

"He's having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy," Combs said while looking into the camera. "They're having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.

"I have been given custody of him," the "Last Night" singer added. "You know, he's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher's first album."

"Let's go get some girls," Bieber told Combs when asked what he wanted to do.

"Man after my heart," the rapper responded. "That's what I'm talking about."

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force , fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

On Tuesday, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee claimed 120 accusers had come forward alleging "rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation" against Combs.

Buzbee alleged the youngest accuser was 9 years old, with another 15-year-old alleged accuser. Buzbee acknowledged there were more minors involved in the lawsuits, which have yet to be filed.

Combs' legal team denied the allegations in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, said.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

