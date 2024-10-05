Garth Brooks says wife Trisha Yearwood is ‘partner’ through ‘good' and 'bad times’ days before rape claims

Country music legend Garth Brooks and longtime wife Trisha Yearwood opened up about their strong marriage days before he was accused of sexual assault.

"My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood’s partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together, because that makes you one and it tests your mettle," Brooks shared with People magazine.

"But what you find out is you have a love that's going to last beyond this lifetime. I found her in the last life. I'll find her in the next one," he added.

Brooks spoke with the media outlet Oct. 1 at the 2024 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project event, which he attended with his wife of nearly two decades.

Yearwood matched her husband’s sentiments about their marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2005.

"At the end of the day, we're best friends. We actually enjoy each other's company," Yearwood said.

"People always ask us when we're on tour together, 'You're with your husband all the time, how is that?' I'm like, 'We actually enjoy each other's company, and I can't imagine doing this build without you.'"

Brooks and Yearwood made their comments days before the "Friends in Low Places" singer was accused of sexual assault.

A former makeup artist for Brooks accused the country music star of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed Oct. 3.

Brooks, 62, allegedly raped "Jane Roe" during a 2019 work trip, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. According to the documents, the woman was first hired in 1999 to do the makeup and hairstyling for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood. She began working for Brooks doing makeup and hair in 2017, a few years before the alleged assault.

Brooks filed a lawsuit allegedly attempting to block the makeup artist's impending suit, according to a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital. In the document, filed under "John Doe," Brooks denied the woman's claims.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital Thursday. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.

"I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."