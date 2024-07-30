Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gospel quartet tragedy, Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death, HGTV divorce

Candace Cameron Bure found the Olympics opening ceremony 'disgusting,' Josh Hartnett shares how fans contributed to him leaving Hollywood

Gospel quartet The Nelons pose together on the red carpet split black and white photo of Sinead O'Connor wearing a head scarf split Josh Hall in a blue suit next to Christina Hall on the 'Barbie' carpet

Three members of the Gospel quartet, The Nelons, passed away in a tragic plane accident. Sinéad O'Connor's reported cause of death was revealed a year after she died. HGTV star Christina Hall fires back at her soon-to-be ex-husband. (Getty Images)

‘THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS’ - Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet, the Nelons, among 7 killed in plane crash.

'GOD'S MERCY' - Gospel group may have suffered 'dark terror' in fatal plane crash that killed 7: expert.

Sinead O'Connor in a red shirt sings on stage in the UK

A year after her passing, a cause of death for Sinead O'Connor has been released. (Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images)

ANSWERS AT LAST - Sinéad O’Connor’s official cause of death revealed: report.

‘THIS ONE IS PERSONAL’ - HGTV star Christina Hall slams ex Josh Hall amid divorce.

'MONUMENTAL' WEEK - Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex Firerose posts statement following explicit audio leak: ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’

Rod Stewart in a grey jacket, leopard print scarf and green striped tie smiles

Rod Stewart will be 80 years old next January, and the musician is being honest with himself about how much time he has left. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

‘I’VE GOT NO FEAR' - Rod Stewart aware his 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday.

‘MADE ME SO SAD' - Candace Cameron Bure calls Olympics opening ceremony ‘disgusting.’

'CAN'T STOP CRYING' - Richard Simmons' longtime caretaker believes he died of 'a heart attack.'

'BORDERLINE UNHEALTHY' - Josh Hartnett left Hollywood after struggling with 'borderline unhealthy' attention from fans.

Jennifer Garner in a sleeveless red dress soft smiles on the carpet

Things went awry for Jennifer Garner at San Diego Comic Con. The actress shared her experience being stuck in an elevator. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

I NEED A HERO - Jennifer Garner stuck in elevator for over an hour at Comic Con.

