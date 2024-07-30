Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gospel quartet tragedy, Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death, HGTV divorce

`

‘THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS’ - Three members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet, the Nelons, among 7 killed in plane crash.

'GOD'S MERCY' - Gospel group may have suffered 'dark terror' in fatal plane crash that killed 7: expert.

ANSWERS AT LAST - Sinéad O’Connor’s official cause of death revealed: report.

‘THIS ONE IS PERSONAL’ - HGTV star Christina Hall slams ex Josh Hall amid divorce.

'MONUMENTAL' WEEK - Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex Firerose posts statement following explicit audio leak: ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’

‘I’VE GOT NO FEAR' - Rod Stewart aware his 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday.

‘MADE ME SO SAD' - Candace Cameron Bure calls Olympics opening ceremony ‘disgusting.’

'CAN'T STOP CRYING' - Richard Simmons' longtime caretaker believes he died of 'a heart attack.'

'BORDERLINE UNHEALTHY' - Josh Hartnett left Hollywood after struggling with 'borderline unhealthy' attention from fans.

I NEED A HERO - Jennifer Garner stuck in elevator for over an hour at Comic Con.

