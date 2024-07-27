Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Garner stuck in elevator for over an hour at Comic Con

The ‘Alias’ star was attending the convention for the first time to support ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Warning: This article does contain spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Jennifer Garner attended the famous San Diego Comic Con for the first time this year but almost didn’t make it thanks to a stuck elevator.

The actress, who was on hand to support her cameo role in "Deadpool and Wolverine," shared a series of videos documenting the ordeal on her Instagram, with the caption, "Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story."

Starting off at two minutes into being stuck, Garner said, "Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone." 

Another person mentioned looking for stairs, and Garner agreed before initially signing off with, "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con. Bye for now!"

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner got stuck in an elevator for over an hour while attending her first ever Comic Con this week.  (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The next video showed Garner eleven minutes in, when she said she was getting "toasty" and "shvitzing" aka sweating, joking, "I need to blot."

By forty-five minutes, she was singing "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall," while someone on her team called to explain they were stuck on the "f—king" elevator.

At the one-hour mark, they heard noise and beeping, hopefully indicating something was being fixed. Garner started to quietly sing Madonna’s "Like A Prayer," which features prominently in "Deadpool and Wolverine."

Finally, after an hour and twelve minutes, firefighters arrived to crack open the doors, prompting cheers from Garner and her team.

Side by side photos of Jennifer Garner stuck in an elevator

Side by side photos of Jennifer Garner stuck in an elevator (Jennifer Garner/Instagram)

Fox News Digital reached out to Garner for comment on the incident.

While it is unclear exactly when the elevator mess took place, Garner did make it to the Hall H screening on Thursday night for "Deadpool & Wolverine," starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Garner’s role in the film had been kept well under wraps until the film’s release, until she and other stars like Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes appeared on stage following the screening to talk about their cameos. 

Side by side photos of Jennifer Garner and the cast of Deadpool and Wolverine

Garner made it to the Hall H screening of "Deadpool & Wolverine" joining Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes on stage, surprising fans. (Getty Images)

The 52-year-old reprised her role of Elektra, from the 2003 film "Darevdevil," co-starring her ex-husband Ben Affleck, as well as that film’s solo spin-off, "Elektra."

In "Deadpool & Wolverine," Garner gets in a joke about Affleck, who she was married to from 2005 to 2018.

When Reynolds’ character Deadpool learns that some previous Marel characters in the story didn’t survive, including Affleck’s rendition of superhero Daredevil, he offers his condolences, to which Garner’s Elektra shrugs and says, "Oh, it’s fine."

Ben Affleck wears suit and tie with Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck appeared in 2003's Daredevil, and late married in 2005, followed by divorce in 2018. (Angela Weiss)

The onetime couple share three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and despite the joke, have maintained a friendship and amicable co-parenting relationship over the years.

