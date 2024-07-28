Candace Cameron Bure calls Olympics opening ceremony 'disgusting': 'It made me so sad'

Like many world and faith-based leaders, actress and devout Christian Candace Cameron Bure is discouraged by the Olympic Games opening ceremonies, which included what many believe was a depiction of the Last Supper featuring drag queens.

Bure spoke candidly on the matter in a video posted to Instagram, but only after sharing her reluctance to speak. "Hi friends. So I didn't really wanna weigh in on the Olympics opening ceremony publicly because… I always risk it becoming a headline. But it felt too important not to," the "Full House" alum said directly into the camera.

"I love the Olympic Games," she started, noting that her husband, former Montreal Canadiens right winger Valeri Bure, and several members of his family are Olympic medal athletes. "The Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy. It's the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title."

"So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that's gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she stated. "And it made me so sad. And someone said, ‘You shouldn't be sad. You should be mad about it.' And I'm like, ‘Trust me. It makes me mad.' But I’m more sad, because I'm sad for souls," she said.

"I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God's heart. And I just think about all the people that have rejected the Gospel of Jesus Christ or don't know the Gospel of Jesus Christ. And in the Bible in Galatians [6:7-8] it says, ‘God is not mocked. For whatever a person sows he will also reap. Because the one who sows to his flesh will reap destruction from the flesh. But the one who sows to the spirit will reap eternal life from the spirit.'"

"So, what do we do with this?" Bure asked her millions of followers. "I want to continue, believers, with what Paul is saying here. He continues and says, ‘Let us not get tired of doing good. For we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us work for the good of all, especially for those who belong to the household of faith.'"

"So this is my encouragement to you," she continued. "Don't get tired of doing good. Keep sharing the gospel. And it's not just for the people that like openly mock God. There's so many people – there's Christians out there that say, ‘Well I’m a Christian, it didn't really bother me.' Those people need to hear the gospel too. It's the ones that are lukewarm about it that may think like, ‘Ah – I don’t want to ruffle any feathers. Live and let live. Let people do what they want. I'm just gonna stay in my corner and be quiet about it.'"

"It's not the time man," she said confidently. "As far at the games go? Do what you want to do. You want to boycott? Boycott the games. I'm gonna watch the games. I want to support our athletes."

"There are a lot of great Christian athletes competing as well, but I want to cheer them on. I want to see God getting the glory. And I'm gonna watch," she said, noting that athletes "had nothing to do with that opening ceremony."

"But if you feel a conviction not to watch, then don't," she reassured those who were less certain.

Bure, who initially posted the videos to her Instagram story, later shared them to her feed upon request from her community. "You asked me to make this shareable on story, so here it is. My take on the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony." But the 48-year-old actress said that since her initial post Saturday, people had "tried to correct" her, saying the opening ceremony "wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual [madness] etc."

"I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it. I hope you’ll listen all the way through. God loves each and every one of you and His desire is for you to know Him. I won’t stop praying and calling on Jesus’ name. Share the gospel message. Let this be an encouragement to be bold in your faith. Let us send our hearts back to God, father of Abraham. Let us pray. And pray for the Christian athletes to shine their light for the glory of God," she concluded.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bure's representative for comment.