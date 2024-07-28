Rod Stewart aware his 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday: 'I've got no fear'

In his heart, he'll always stay forever young.

Rod Stewart admitted that his looming 80th birthday in January hasn't changed his perception of living life to the fullest.

While death isn't at the forefront of his thoughts, he's mindful about what's to come over the next few years as he wraps up his 13-year residency in Las Vegas in August.

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear," Stewart told the US Sun. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket."

He added, "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Stewart should be wrapping his 13-year Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace in August, but time will only tell what's actually in store for the rock legend.

"I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that," he said. "Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

He added, "The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

Despite the rockstar lifestyle on stage, Stewart, who endured battles with both prostate and thyroid cancer, is still "more aware of my health now than before."

Outside of performing for fans every night in Sin City, building a running track at his home in the UK and trying to "beat the world record for a 79-year-old" is still on his mind though.

"I don't see any possibility of slowing down anytime soon," Stewart told HELLO! magazine. "And as I get older, I only really want to do things that give me great pleasure."

Stewart's wife of 17 years, Penny Lancaster, echoed similar sentiments.

"He loves what he does so much and will never retire," she said. "He's a workaholic and constantly on the move. I struggle to keep up with his training schedule. He works out three or four times a week – even on tour."

When it comes to what keeps the "Maggie May" singer thriving on and off the stage at 79 years old? Lancaster credited one major staple in his life.

"I think it's family," she said. "Especially the younger generation. They give him strength and drive."

Stewart is a father of eight children. He was previously married to Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, and also has children with former partners Kelly Emberg and Susannah Boffey, in addition to his kids with Lancaster.

"He's not your average 79-year-old man. He can't sit still and is always on the go. I like to treat myself to a facial or a massage. He can't do that. He can't have a massage for more than half an hour; he gets up and leaves."