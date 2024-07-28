Sinéad O’Connor’s official cause of death revealed: report

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death has been revealed a year after she died.

The Irish Independent reported that O’Connor’s death certificate showed she died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Her death is noted on the certificate as "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection," per the outlet.

Prior to her death, O’Connor had been suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer died July 26, 2023, at the age of 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the singer's family said in a statement to the BBC and RTE at the time. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

An outpouring of tributes and honors arrived for O’Connor following her death from stars like Toni Collette, Melissa Etheridge, and Ice T.

To mark the anniversary of her death, The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin unveiled a wax figure dedicated to the singer, but it was met with backlash.

The Irish Times reported that O’Connor’s brother, John O’Connor, criticized the look of the figure, saying it was "hideous" and "inappropriate" during an interview on RTÉ’s Liveline radio show.

He added that it looked like a cross "between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds."

Fans were similarly outraged.

"The new Sinéad O'Connor wax work looks like they just found an old mannequin in a skip and said, yep that will do. The absolute hack of it," one person wrote on X.

"As a huge fan of Sinéad O’Connor and everything she represented, I am so disappointed with this! It looks nothing like our Sinead," said another.

People also questioned placing her figure next to "Star Wars" characters, including Qui-Gon Jinn, played by Liam Neeson.

Following the backlash, The National Wax Museum Plus issued a statement on social media, acknowledging the controversy and announcing the decision to remove it.

They explained they are "launching a new project to create a more accurate representation" of O’Connor.

"In response to the public’s feedback regarding the wax figure, we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinéad’s devoted fans," it continued. "We have listened closely to the reactions and agree that the figure does not fully capture Sinéad’s unique presence and essence as we intended."

The museum noted O’Connor’s "impact on Ireland and the global music community" and said they are "committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinéad O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image."

"Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately" they added.