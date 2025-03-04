Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman death theories, Dolly Parton's husband dies

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
- Gene Hackman, wife's cause of death: Forensic expert shares opinion on 'unusual' circumstances
- Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, dead at 82
- Meghan Markle accused of copying Pamela Anderson’s show, sometimes ‘frame-for-frame’: expert
'HEARTBROKEN' - Gene Hackman's 911 caller distraught over couple's mysterious death, says they treated people 'like gold.'
THE OSCAR GOES TO... - Oscars 2025: Winners and losers.
CINEMATIC EXIT - Gene Hackman worried about caring for wife, family after heart concerns forced him to leave Hollywood stardom.
'URGENT' ALERT - Gene Hackman's pacemaker would have alerted physician if 'urgent' event occurred: cardiologist.
'EXTRAORDINARY MAN' - New York Dolls singer David Johansen dead at 75 after daughter pleads with fans for help.
'TRAGIC MYSTERY' - Gene Hackman’s friends say he was ‘slowing down’ and ‘reclusive’ ahead of mysterious death.
‘VERY FORTUNATE’ - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Kate Walsh shares 'very subtle' warning signs ahead of brain tumor diagnosis.
