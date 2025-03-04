Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman death theories, Dolly Parton's husband dies

Meghan Markle accused of copying Pamela Anderson's show, Gene Hackman's 911 caller says he and wife treated people 'like gold'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of Gene Hackman and Dolly Parton

A forensic pathologist discusses what could have happened in the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife; Dolly Parton shares that her husband, Carl Dean, passed away on March 3. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images; ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Gene Hackman, wife's cause of death: Forensic expert shares opinion on 'unusual' circumstances

- Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, dead at 82

- Meghan Markle accused of copying Pamela Anderson’s show, sometimes ‘frame-for-frame’: expert

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle was accused of copying Pamela Anderson's show, "Pamela's Cooking with Love." (Netflix)

'HEARTBROKEN' - Gene Hackman's 911 caller distraught over couple's mysterious death, says they treated people 'like gold.'

THE OSCAR GOES TO... - Oscars 2025: Winners and losers.

CINEMATIC EXIT - Gene Hackman worried about caring for wife, family after heart concerns forced him to leave Hollywood stardom.

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (urschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

'URGENT' ALERT - Gene Hackman's pacemaker would have alerted physician if 'urgent' event occurred: cardiologist.

'EXTRAORDINARY MAN' - New York Dolls singer David Johansen dead at 75 after daughter pleads with fans for help.

'TRAGIC MYSTERY' - Gene Hackman’s friends say he was ‘slowing down’ and ‘reclusive’ ahead of mysterious death.

kate walsh in grey's anatomy in 2022

Kate Walsh shared details of symptoms she experienced before being diagnosed with a brain tumor. (Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images)

‘VERY FORTUNATE’ - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Kate Walsh shares 'very subtle' warning signs ahead of brain tumor diagnosis.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending