Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Gene Hackman death theories, Dolly Parton's husband dies

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Gene Hackman, wife's cause of death: Forensic expert shares opinion on 'unusual' circumstances

- Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, dead at 82

- Meghan Markle accused of copying Pamela Anderson’s show, sometimes ‘frame-for-frame’: expert

'HEARTBROKEN' - Gene Hackman's 911 caller distraught over couple's mysterious death, says they treated people 'like gold.'

THE OSCAR GOES TO... - Oscars 2025: Winners and losers.

CINEMATIC EXIT - Gene Hackman worried about caring for wife, family after heart concerns forced him to leave Hollywood stardom.

'URGENT' ALERT - Gene Hackman's pacemaker would have alerted physician if 'urgent' event occurred: cardiologist.

'EXTRAORDINARY MAN' - New York Dolls singer David Johansen dead at 75 after daughter pleads with fans for help.

'TRAGIC MYSTERY' - Gene Hackman’s friends say he was ‘slowing down’ and ‘reclusive’ ahead of mysterious death.

‘VERY FORTUNATE’ - 'Grey's Anatomy' star Kate Walsh shares 'very subtle' warning signs ahead of brain tumor diagnosis.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube