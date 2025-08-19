Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Former Disney child star goes broke, Beach Boys' Brian Wilson's regret

Kate Gosselin works 12-hour shifts despite years of reality TV success. Denzel Washington slams the concept of cancel culture, saying he simply doesn't care about it.

Former Disney star Alyson Stoner recalls waking up with "zero dollars" in bank account despite decades in show business. Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson regretted not being included in one of the band's hit songs, according to a new book. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Former Disney child star woke up to 'zero dollars' in bank account after nearly 20 years in showbiz

- Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson regretted being blocked from band’s hit song: book

- Kate Gosselin works grueling 12-hour nursing shifts after reality TV fortune disappears

Kate Gosselin in a long-sleeve red shirt while at the "Extra" studios in Time Square in November 2016.

Kate Gosselin says that she's been working 12-hour shifts in her nursing job, despite years of being on television. (D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

STANDING STRONG - Denzel Washington blasts cancel culture, says faith matters more than followers.

FRACTURED TIES - Kate Gosselin responds to estranged son's claims about family split with cryptic comment.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK - ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden feels very lonely after death of pal Loni Anderson.

A split side-by-side image of Barbara Eden and Loni Anderson in costumes as their iconic TV characters.

Barbara Eden (left) of "I Dream of Jeannie" fame shared a decades-long friendship with Loni Anderson (right). Anderson died on Aug. 3. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images; Bob D'Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

END OF AN ERA - Billy Joel to close Long Island motorcycle shop, auction off collection due to brain disorder diagnosis.

ROYAL RELOCATION - Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big move forces two families out of their homes.

Prince William Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big move forces two families out of their homes. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

SCREEN LEGEND GONE - Terence Stamp, General Zod in 'Superman' and 'Billy Budd,' dead at 87.

FAME FALLOUT - Charlie Sheen admits he ‘lit the fuse’ that blew his life apart as turbulent past resurfaces.

