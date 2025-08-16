Denzel Washington blasts cancel culture, says faith matters more than followers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denzel Washington is making it clear – he wants nothing to do with cancel culture.

In a heated conversation on the topic with Complex, the actor ripped into the concept of being canceled, saying he doesn't care that much about public support or followers.

When asked if he considers the idea of being "canceled," Washington was quick to question the term, asking, "What does that mean — to be canceled?"

While she explained that the term essentially meant losing public support, Washington’s response was unapologetically bold: "Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?"

The reporter told him that "followers now are currency," to which he replied, "I don’t care who’s following who."

For Washington, the idea of chasing after followers — or public support in general — isn't that important.

"You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time," he said. "I don’t follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit. I follow God, I don’t follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain’t working out so well."

He added, "You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up."

After that, he leaned back in his chair and began laughing, saying, "Don't get me started. My chest started hurting. You know, chest is getting tight talking about it."

The Oscar winner made these comments as he sat next to "Highest 2 Lowest" director Spike Lee during the interview.

Lee echoed the same sentiments as Washington, saying, "I could care less."

Reps for Washington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Throughout the span of Washington’s illustrious career, the legendary actor has continued to make a major impact in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, the actor received his 11th Golden Globe nomination for his work in "Gladiator II," setting a new record as the Black actor with the most nominations in the history of the awards show.

Washington took home a Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Macrinus in the action film.

The "Training Day" actor previously sent his passionate fans into a tailspin with his retirement rumors.

"I didn't say I was going to go into retirement," he told BuzzFeed. "I said that it has to be a level of interest for me. I'm more interested in getting behind the camera, so that's about five years out."

"It's very difficult. And I may have used the word ‘retire,’ but I look at life in three sections: you learn, you earn, you return. I'm in the return part of life."