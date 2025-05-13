Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son shares diet rule, Alice in Chains cancels tour

Naomi Judd's widower confirms late singer shot a gun at him; Kim Kardashian testifies in court about Paris robbery

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
arnold scwharzenegger's son, alice in chains band

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son shares secret to 30-lb weight loss; Alice in Chains cancels tour. (Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

-Arnold Schwarzenegger's son lost 30 pounds in 2 months after giving up one thing

-Alice in Chains cancels tour after drummer Sean Kinney has a 'life-threatening medical emergency'

-Naomi Judd's widower confirms late singer shot a gun at him after learning about his infidelity

Kim Kardashian heads to court in Paris for as robbery trial begins.

Kim Kardashian was photographed arriving at the Paris courthouse on May 13 wearing an all-black ensemble. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance.  (Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo)

PARIS NIGHTMARE - Kim Kardashian testifies about the moment she thought she was 'going to die.'

MAKING A SPLASH - Sports Illustrated cover model Salma Hayek admits she tried to 'back out' of the racy photoshoot.

JURY DUTY - Inside the Diddy jury room: A look at who’s deciding the rapper's fate

Diddy in court and at the Grammys

Fox News Digital takes a look at the jurors who will decide Diddy's fate. (Jane Rosenberg, Getty Images)

CLASH OF THE TITANS - Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere almost brawled over Princess Diana at Elton John’s party, author says.

'OUT OF IT' - Bindi Irwin's emergency surgery took an unexpected turn, forcing her to miss Steve Irwin Gala. 

FIRE AND FURY - Kelly Osbourne ‘got more s---’ for her weight than being a drug addict or alcoholic. 

'BAYWATCH BIMBO' - Nicole Eggert says 'Baywatch' hurt her dating life. 

Nicole Eggert Baywatch

Nicole Eggert was pegged as a "Baywatch bimbo" after appearing on hit show. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending