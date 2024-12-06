Fox News Digital Entertainment Newsletter: Valerie Bertinelli strips down, Prince Harry talks divorce rumors

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
- Valerie Bertinelli, 64, strips down to underwear in latest relatable move proving she's a Hollywood maverick.
- Prince Harry shuts down Meghan Markle split rumors amid divorce speculation.
- 'Girls Gone Wild' exploited underage girls, crew members told 'don't take no for an answer.'
HOLIDAY SNUB - King Charles excluded Prince Harry from Christmas, feels son makes 'too many demands': expert.
BOTOX BLUNDER - Meghan Trainor’s smile makeover is latest celebrity plastic surgery disaster.
THE KING'S WARNING - King Charles warned Prince William ‘don’t make the mistakes that I made’ in marriage: expert.
'NEWLYWEDS' NO MORE - Nick Lachey's marriage to Jessica Simpson left him with ‘scars’ as singer makes rare comment on relationship.
'LOOKING GOOD' - Donatella Versace, 69, stuns with new youthful appearance.
'EXTRAORDINARY COWARDICE' - Sean Penn defends Donald Trump biopic in scathing rant against Oscars.
EMOTIONAL TOPIC - Shailene Woodley says talking about ex Aaron Rodgers 'always makes me cry.'
