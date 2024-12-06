Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital Entertainment Newsletter: Valerie Bertinelli strips down, Prince Harry talks divorce rumors

'Girls Gone Wild' documentary dives into the series' seedy history, King Charles reportedly excludes Prince Harry from royal Christmas

A split image of Valerie Bertinelli and Prince Harry

Valerie Bertinelli stripped down to her underwear in a new selfie. Prince Harry discussed rumors that he and Meghan Markle are divorcing. (Getty Images)

- Valerie Bertinelli, 64, strips down to underwear in latest relatable move proving she's a Hollywood maverick.

- Prince Harry shuts down Meghan Markle split rumors amid divorce speculation.

- 'Girls Gone Wild' exploited underage girls, crew members told 'don't take no for an answer.'

Prince Harry looking to the side as a somber King Charles and Queen Camilla look ahead.

An expert told Fox News Digital that the thought of inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to royal Christmas events was "too much" for King Charles. (Getty Images)

HOLIDAY SNUB - King Charles excluded Prince Harry from Christmas, feels son makes 'too many demands': expert.

BOTOX BLUNDER - Meghan Trainor’s smile makeover is latest celebrity plastic surgery disaster.

A split image of Christina Applegate, Meghan Trainor and Ariana Grande

Christina Applegate, Meghan Trainor and Ariana Grande have all been open about cosmetic procedures they've undergone. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Freshpet; Don Arnold/WireImage)

THE KING'S WARNING - King Charles warned Prince William ‘don’t make the mistakes that I made’ in marriage: expert.

'NEWLYWEDS' NO MORE - Nick Lachey's marriage to Jessica Simpson left him with ‘scars’ as singer makes rare comment on relationship.

'LOOKING GOOD' - Donatella Versace, 69, stuns with new youthful appearance.

side by side of Donatella Versace in 2014 and 2024

Side-by-side images of Donatella Versace in 2014 and 2024. (Getty Images)

'EXTRAORDINARY COWARDICE' - Sean Penn defends Donald Trump biopic in scathing rant against Oscars.

EMOTIONAL TOPIC - Shailene Woodley says talking about ex Aaron Rodgers 'always makes me cry.'

