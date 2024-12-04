Donatella Versace, 69, stuns with new youthful appearance

Donatella Versace impressed fans with her youthful appearance when she stepped out in London Sunday.

The 69-year-old Versace creative director wore a semi-sheer long-sleeved copper-colored dress with sequined fringe over a strapless black bodysuit when she attended a charity gala premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" at the Dominion Theatre.

Versace also wore sheer black stockings with tall brown platform boots. The fashion designer accessorized with gold star earrings and wore soft makeup that included shimmery dark gold eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Instead of her signature platinum-blonde straight hairstyle, Versace sported shoulder-length waves in a warmer tone.

After Versace was photographed on the red carpet, fans flocked to social media to compliment her fresh-faced look.

"She looks great. I’m glad she switched up the makeup," one X user wrote.

"I’m so glad she ditched the black smokey eye," another commented. "I always wondered why she made it her signature look when it was so harsh on her mature skin and lighter hair."

"The lighter makeup brightens up her face, and is a vast improvement on its own!" added one commenter.

"Definitely some subtle touches since I think a full blown turn around would turn heads! She’s looking good though!!" one social media user commented.

Another added, "She looks better than she did in 2014."

"The Devil Wears Prada" musical's charity gala premiere, which was held on World AIDS Day, benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation. In addition to Versace, numerous other stars were in attendance, including John and his spouse David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Lily Collins, Vanessa Williams, Luke Evans, fashion designers Zandra Rhodes and Betsey Johnson and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The musical is an adaptation of the 2006 romantic comedy "The Devil Wears Prada," which was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 book of the same name.

Weisberger's novel was loosely inspired by her time working as an assistant to Wintour. The character of the demanding and powerful fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly is believed to have been based on Wintour.

In the movie, Priestly was played by Meryl Streep, who won the best actress Golden Globe Award and was nominated for the best actress Oscar for her performance. The film also starred Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

The Elton John Aids Foundation funds programs that provide treatment, support and services to people living with or at risk of HIV/AIDS and works to end the stigma of the disease, according to its website.

Versace shared red carpet photos from the premiere in two posts on her Instagram page. The businesswoman was seen posing with John, Furnish, Wintour and Williams and joined the cast of the musical in a group shot. She also posted videos from the red carpet and the performance.

"This isn’t just about fashion — it’s about compassion. Tonight, we’re proud to recognise #WorldAIDSDay at the Opening Night Gala of the Devil Wears Prada Musical in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation," Versace, a longtime supporter of the foundation, wrote in the caption of one post.

"Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of @pradawestend, and everyone who has joined us for this unforgettable evening."

In the caption of her other post, Versace wrote, "R.S.V.P. YES The Devil Wears Prada for its Opening Gala Night. @eltonjohn you are a genius. I was hooked from the first note to the last. The show is mesmerizing.

"As co-chair of The Rocket Fund, I’m proud to stand with @eltonjohn, @davidfurnish and @ejaf this World AIDS Day.

"Through December 31, I’m matching every donation to the Foundation, up to $300,000. All donations today will be matched 3X! Let’s make history….in style."

On Dec. 2, Versace paid tribute to her late brother, Versace founder Gianni Versace on his birthday. The famed designer died at the age of 50 in 1997 after being shot by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

"Happy Birthday, Gianni. Your spirit still fills every corner of my world. I will always miss you," Versace captioned a black and white photo of herself with her brother.