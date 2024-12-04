Prince Harry shuts down Meghan Markle split rumors amid divorce speculation

Prince Harry addressed speculation surrounding his marriage with Meghan Markle during a summit in New York on Tuesday.

Harry, 40, detailed a range of topics, including interest in the royal's personal life, during the 35-minute sit-down with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin as part of The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Chatter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes union peaked recently when the pair began appearing separately at events, with royal experts believing divorce was imminent for the pair.

"I Google News-ed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you’re doing, all the time. They’re fascinated by Meghan, who is in California right now, and you’re here," Sorkin said.

"There's articles left and right about, you know, why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?"

Prince Harry replied, "Because you invited me, you should have known."

He added, "You should have known this was going to happen."

When Sorkin asked if it was a "good thing" that there was so much interest in the couple, Harry admitted it was "definitely not a good thing," citing rumors he'd heard about him and his wife.

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he said. "We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'"

The Duke of Sussex did have remorse for people who believed the hype that his marriage was somehow suffering.

"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he said. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, recently told Fox News Digital, that it remains to be seen if the Sussexes were working separately or working toward a separation.

"Last summer, Rolling Stone ran the story, ‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Their Flop Era,’" she explained. "The Sussexes have accomplished nothing significant since. Are they still technically in their flop era?"

"I am not going to applaud Prince Harry for successfully networking… I have higher expectations than that," she said. "But if we continue to see Prince Harry work away from Meghan after the new year, I think it’s fair to debate what a professional divorce means for the couple personally."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry, who have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are both expected to attend the Paley Center for Media event Tuesday night in Los Angeles in honor of Tyler Perry.