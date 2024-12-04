Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry shuts down Meghan Markle split rumors amid divorce speculation

Duke of Sussex feels bad for online trolls who question his marriage with Meghan Markle

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Prince Harry addressed speculation surrounding his marriage with Meghan Markle during a summit in New York on Tuesday.

Harry, 40, detailed a range of topics, including interest in the royal's personal life, during the 35-minute sit-down with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin as part of The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Chatter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes union peaked recently when the pair began appearing separately at events, with royal experts believing divorce was imminent for the pair.

KING CHARLES EXCLUDED PRINCE HARRY FROM CHRISTMAS, FEELS SON MAKES ‘TOO MANY DEMANDS': EXPERT

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry shut down divorce speculation with wife Meghan Markle. (Karwai Tang)

"I Google News-ed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you’re doing, all the time. They’re fascinated by Meghan, who is in California right now, and you’re here," Sorkin said.

PRINCE HARRY ‘BATTLING OLD DEMONS’ AS KING CHARLES FEARS REUNITING COULD CREATE ‘LEGAL JEOPARDY’: EXPERTS

"There's articles left and right about, you know, why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?"

Prince Harry replied, "Because you invited me, you should have known."

Prince Harry wears blue suit during panel discussion

Prince Harry attended the Dealbook Summit 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center.  (Eugene Gologursky)

Prince Harry wears blue suit to speak at DealBook Summit.

Prince Harry said his wife's being in California while he was in New York had nothing to do with their marriage. (Michael M. Santiago)

He added, "You should have known this was going to happen."

When Sorkin asked if it was a "good thing" that there was so much interest in the couple, Harry admitted it was "definitely not a good thing," citing rumors he'd heard about him and his wife. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he said. "We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'"

The Duke of Sussex did have remorse for people who believed the hype that his marriage was somehow suffering. 

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?'"

— Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. (Getty Images)

"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he said. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, recently told Fox News Digital, that it remains to be seen if the Sussexes were working separately or working toward a separation.

"Last summer, Rolling Stone ran the story, ‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Their Flop Era,’" she explained. "The Sussexes have accomplished nothing significant since. Are they still technically in their flop era?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am not going to applaud Prince Harry for successfully networking… I have higher expectations than that," she said. "But if we continue to see Prince Harry work away from Meghan after the new year, I think it’s fair to debate what a professional divorce means for the couple personally."

Duke Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have focused on philanthropic endeavors since stepping down from senior royal responsibilities five years ago. (Samir Hussein)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry, who have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are both expected to attend the Paley Center for Media event Tuesday night in Los Angeles in honor of Tyler Perry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending