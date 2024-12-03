King Charles excluded Prince Harry from Christmas, feels son makes 'too many demands': expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly weren’t invited to spend Christmas with the royals – and for one expert, it’s easy to see why.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," claimed to Fox News Digital that extending an invitation to the Sussexes was "too much" for King Charles.

"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," said Seward. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."

"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."

A source told People magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t received an invitation to this year’s gathering at Sandringham, the royal family’s country estate. According to the outlet, the couple haven’t taken part in Christmas with the royal family since 2018, the year they married.

Harry and Meghan are expected to spend the holidays in the U.S., the outlet shared. They reside in California with their two children: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," said Seward about the monarch, 76.

"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she claimed. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"

Insiders previously told People magazine that Harry wants to reinstate his security to allow more flexible visits to the U.K. for himself, his wife and their two children.

The sources claimed that the issue plays "a crucial role" in his ongoing estrangement from his father. Sources claimed that the monarch has stopped taking his son’s phone calls and has not responded to his letters.

For more than four years, Harry has been fighting in court over his security in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded personal protective security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

The Telegraph reported that when Harry was visiting the U.K. in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, he turned down an invitation from the king to stay at a royal residence.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly turned down the offer because it did not come with any security arrangements, which, according to The Telegraph, would have meant staying in a location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.

Instead, Harry stayed at a hotel, as he had during previous visits.

Representatives for father and son didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment at the time.

On May 8, Harry marked the milestone anniversary of the Invictus Games with a service of thanksgiving held at St. Paul's Cathedral. Charles and other senior royals attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace two miles away.

A spokesperson for Harry, 40, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the king was too busy to meet with his son.

Seward is hopeful that the king and his younger son will make amends in the future.

"I think the children will eventually bring them together, hopefully," she said. "Charles very much wants to see his son as any father would… and he wants to see his grandchildren. He’s only ever met them once or twice, and they’re growing up. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen because the life of a royal is so busy. The king’s life is so incredibly busy. He… has appointments every 20 minutes of the day. And so, Harry really has to fit in with him."

"When Harry came over here, his father didn’t have time to see him, which to you and I sounds awful," Seward explained. "But if you’ve got 20-minute appointments, you can’t just slot someone you haven’t seen for a few months into 10 minutes. It’s probably better just to be too busy."

"It is difficult," Seward admitted. "But I don’t think it’ll last forever. I really don’t and I hope not…. You’d think that Charles’ cancer scare might have pulled the family together, and Catherine’s cancer scare might’ve pulled the family together. But if that hasn’t, I’m not quite sure what will."

Harry and Meghan, 43, weren’t invited to Trooping the Colour in June. The event marked the annual birthday celebration for Charles.

People magazine reported that Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children will be spending Christmas at Sandringham. Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, which handle the offices for the Prince and Princess of Wales, declined to comment on the Christmas guest list.

It is understood that Harry’s relationship with William, 42, continues to be strained.

Charles and Harry met in February shortly after Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis. However, communication between father and son has deteriorated, People magazine reported.

"He gets ‘unavailable right now,’" a friend of Harry’s told the outlet. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the king’s health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family since he and his wife quit royal duties. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what prompted them to step back as senior royals.

The father of two has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

A pal told People magazine that the couple "didn’t feel they had a choice" when it came to making their royal exit.

"The only option was to leave – for their sanity," the source claimed. "I do think they thought if they got out of this bubble, there would be less focus on them."

The insider added that the couple stepping away from royal duties shouldn’t be a factor in having security.

"Working royal or not, this is the king’s son," said the source, noting that nothing "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father."

"At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines," the insider added.