Man arrested on 'Bond 25' film studio for hiding a camera in a women's bathroom: report

A man was reportedly arrested on the studio set of the new James Bond film for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a women’s bathroom.

Production on the latest installment in the 007 franchise has been marred by an injury for its star, Daniel Craig, rumors of an absentee director and an explosion on set. Now it seems that a man named Peter Hartley, 49, was nabbed by police for voyeurism.

According to The Independent, Hartley was arrested at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. earlier this week after staff there received complaints about a hidden camera.

“We take this issue very seriously,” The company told the outlet in a statement. “We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

It’s unclear exactly where in the ladies’ room he allegedly placed the camera or for what exact purpose. Representatives for Pinewood Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter. Hartley is reportedly awaiting court after being formally charged Saturday.

Fans of the franchise are sensitive to any hiccups on set that may push back production. After Craig’s injury required him to stop filming for two weeks and undergo ankle surgery, producers still assure the public that the movie is on schedule to drop in April 2020 as planned.

Starring in the film alongside Craig are Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. Returning franchise cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear and Ben Whishaw.

