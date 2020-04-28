Felicity Huffman's daughter gets accepted to top university following college admissions scandal: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Felicity Huffman's oldest daughter, Sophia Macy, appears to have been accepted into a top university for drama following the college admissions scandal.

Sophia, 19, quietly announced the news by updating her Instagram bio to read "CMU Drama '24," which reportedly stands for Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Penn.

According to the university's website, CMU's drama department is regarded as the "first degree-granting drama institution" in the United States.

FELICITY HUFFMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM

The news comes months after Huffman served 11 days in prison for her role in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the actress and others' illegal schemes of buying their kids’ admission into some of the country's most prestigious higher education institutions.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter Sophia's answers on the SAT.

FELICITY HUFFMAN'S DAUGHTER TO ATTEND COLLEGE FOLLOWING ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Huffman and William H. Macy's younger daughter, Georgia, 18, revealed late last year that she plans on attending Vassar College and is expected to graduate in 2024 as well.

According to People, Huffman is "so proud" of Georgia's recent accomplishment. The magazine noted that Sophia has "kept her chin up" throughout the last year amid the national scandal.

A rep for Huffman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, a recent report claims Huffman is ready to get back into acting once the coronavirus pandemic recedes. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Felicity is currently staying at home and quarantining with her family, but is "hopeful" she will make a comeback in the entertainment industry in early 2021.