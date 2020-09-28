Kylie Jenner encourages fans to vote with steamy bikini snaps: 'Let's make a plan'

Kylie Jenner is getting a little political.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share some sultry bikini photos, but also to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

In the pics, Jenner poses while wearing a bikini with white, yellow, red and green floral print. A necklace, rings and bracelets completed the ensemble.

"But are you registered to vote?" she wrote in the caption. "Click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together."

The reality star also shared more information on her Instagram story.

"Let's make a plan to vote together," she reiterated before offering step-by-step instructions for voting, which pointed out that once filled out, ballots can be returned by mail or in person.

Another slide explained that "all of California's registered voters will be mailed a ballot no later than 29 days prior to election day."

"We must all make our voices heard this November. Now, more than ever, we need change," Jenner wrote. "We have the power to make a difference. But we need to VOTE."

She continued: "Just a few minutes out of our lives, to register, to fill out the ballot, to drop it in a mailbox... that's all it takes. VOTE."

Jenner has yet to publically endorse a candidate, but her brother-in-law, Kanye West, is among this year's presidential candidates.

The rapper was a late entry to the race and will not appear on the ballot in all 50 states, but has managed to secure his spot in a handful of states.

Celebrity endorsements are just beginning to roll in this year, including one from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has thrown his support behind Joe Biden.

“As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States," he said in an Instagram video over the weekend.