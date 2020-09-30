Kylie Jenner's Instagram post caused a 'surge' in voter activity online, organization says

Kylie Jenner's influencer status cannot be understated.

The 23-year-old posted a message on social media to her nearly 200 million followers instructing them to vote and stay informed about the 2020 presidential election.

The makeup mogul posted a link on Monday to Vote.org and the use of the site's voter registration and verification tool increased 80% increase, a spokesperson for the site confirmed to Fox News.

The spokesperson also confirmed the site had around 48,000 users checking out voting information through Jenner's post.

KYLIE JENNER ENCOURAGES FANS TO VOTE WITH STEAMY BIKINI SNAPS

"After Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org's registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey told Fox News.

Vote.org wants to lower the barrier to political engagement and to simplify what young voters need to register to vote and cast ballots, which the organization's registration, mail ballot tools and state-by-state voter resources, Hailey said.

In Monday's post, Jenner shared a bikini pic, captioning it: "But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio ... Let’s make a plan to vote together."

CELEBRITIES REACT TO FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF 2020

The reality TV star offered step-by-step instructions for voting on her Instagram Story, which pointed out that once filled out, ballots can be returned by mail or in person.

Another slide explained that "all of California's registered voters will be mailed a ballot no later than 29 days prior to election day."

"We must all make our voices heard this November. Now, more than ever, we need change," Jenner wrote. "We have the power to make a difference. But we need to VOTE."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenner has not endorsed a candidate.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.