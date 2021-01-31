Eva Mendes denies plastic surgery accusation left on her Instagram post: ‘My little ones need me’

Eva Mendes directly denied a plastic surgery accusation that was doled out by an Instagram user on Saturday.

The 46-year-old actress shared a happy birthday message to a friend with a black-and-white photo on Instagarm that prompted one curious fan to inquire about why Mendes has been absent from social media.

"Why you post on insta... so less ????" The inquisitive Instagram user wrote.

But, before Mendes could respond, another commenter suggested the actress stopped posting because she got "work done" in a now deleted reply.

"She's had work done and I don't think she's happy with it," the commenter wrote. "She was beautiful without."

Mendes quickly set the story straight and explained that she has spent less time on Instagram so she can live in the moment more.

"I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time," Mendes replied. "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there."

Mendes, who is married to actor Ryan Gosling, has two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4.

She hasn’t been that active on Instagram throughout the pandemic, mostly sharing throwback photos and images related to other people’s work.

Occasionally, the actress shares posts about her beauty routine, which largely appears to be non-invasive.

In November, she shared an Instagram photo of herself getting a "Mono-Threads" treatment at a spa in Beverly Hills.

And four months before that, Mendes shared a brief video of herself getting a facial massage with a "Golden Wand," which is supposed to enhance lymphatic drainage, accord to the doctor who performed it.