Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi claims he's broke amid divorce battle

The lawyer is also facing various other lawsuits in court

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
The saga of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's divorce just took another turn.

The 81-year-old Los Angeles lawyer is now claiming he's broke, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times

The outlet quoted him saying in fall 2020, "At one point I had about 80 million or 50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money."

Besides going through a divorce to the "Real Housewives" star, the once-venerable legal powerhouse is also being sued for allegedly mishandling clients’ funds.

A lawsuit has been filed against Girardi, his law firm and Jayne. In court documents obtained by Fox News in December, Chicago-based firm Edelson PC is suing the couple and several co-defendants for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars allegedly intended as settlement money to family members of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash.

Erika Jayne (left) and Tom Girardi during a scene from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Erika Jayne (left) and Tom Girardi during a scene from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." (YouTube/Bravo)

Edelson PC claimed Girardi represented the family members and then pocketed their settlements to fund his and his estranged wife's lavish lifestyles. 

Girardi is also being sued by Wells Fargo Bank for allegedly failing to pay over $800,000 in rent, maintenance, taxes, overages and more, Fox News confirmed.

In the lawsuit, first reported by Us Weekly, Wells Fargo accused Girardi of entering into five separate lease agreements with the bank. Girardi, and his legal firm based in Los Angeles named Girardi Keese, allegedly stopped making monthly payments in July and August, thus breaching their contract, the bank claims.

Erika Girardi is seeking spousal support from her ex-husband. 

Erika Girardi is seeking spousal support from her ex-husband.  (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

Jayne, who also is a singer and Broadway performer, announced her divorce from Girardi in November. 

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," she confirmed to Fox News at the time.

The couple has been married for 21 years. In her petition for divorce, Erika Jayne requested her husband cover her attorney's fees as well as provide spousal support. However, Girardi reportedly has asked the court to terminate the reality TV star's request.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

