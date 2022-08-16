'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death confirmed 6 months after she was found dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed after she was found dead inside a car in Hollywood in February.

The "Empire" actress died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with Fox News Digital Tuesday.

The presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine were also found in Pearlman’s system, according to multiple reports.

Pearlman, 43, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle in Los Angeles Feb. 18.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Pearlman’s body was located after officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals and tourists.

The Hollywood soap opera actress's family had been looking for her since Feb. 13, when she failed to return home.

Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, confirmed her death on Instagram, saying, "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken."



The "General Hospital" actress’ cousin, Savannah Pearlman, shared the devastating news on Twitter.

"UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance," she wrote.

"Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman"

Pearlman played a recurring role on "Chicago Justice," while also starring on the BET+ show "The Ms. Pat Show" and the Urbanflix series "Vicious."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).