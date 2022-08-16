Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death confirmed 6 months after she was found dead

The 'General Hospital' star, 43, died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed after she was found dead inside a car in Hollywood in February. 

The "Empire" actress died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with Fox News Digital Tuesday.

The presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine were also found in Pearlman’s system, according to multiple reports.

Pearlman, 43, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle in Los Angeles Feb. 18.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR LINDSEY PEARLMAN'S CAUSE OF DEATH DEFERRED, PENDING ADDITIONAL TESTS

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed months after she was found dead inside a car in Hollywood. 

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed months after she was found dead inside a car in Hollywood.  (BRS/Gage Talent Agency)

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Pearlman’s body was located after officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals and tourists.

The Hollywood soap opera actress's family had been looking for her since Feb. 13, when she failed to return home.

Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, confirmed her death on Instagram, saying, "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken."

Lindsey Pearlman, center, as Joy Fletcher in the "Friendly Fire" episode of "Chicago Justice."

Lindsey Pearlman, center, as Joy Fletcher in the "Friendly Fire" episode of "Chicago Justice." (Parrish Lewis/NBC)


The "General Hospital" actress’ cousin, Savannah Pearlman, shared the devastating news on Twitter.

"UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Empire" actress died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Tuesday. 

The "Empire" actress died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Tuesday.  (LAPD)


CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman"

Pearlman played a recurring role on "Chicago Justice," while also starring on the BET+ show "The Ms. Pat Show" and the Urbanflix series "Vicious."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending