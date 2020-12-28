Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund welcome first child together

Emma Roberts is in baby bliss ahead of the New Year.

The actress and singer welcomed her first child with boyfriend and actor Garrett Hedlund, 36, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The "Holidate" star, 29, gave birth to a baby boy named Rhodes on Sunday, Dec. 27 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Baby Rhodes tipped the scales at around 9 lbs., and the baby and Roberts are resting well in recovery.

The "Scream Queens" performer confirmed her pregnancy with the "Mudbound" actor in August, writing in an Instagram post: "Me...and my two favorite guys."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Hedlund, who is is set to star in the Lee Daniels’ flick, "United States vs. Billie Holiday," was able to be present for the birth of his son.

Roberts and Hedlund began dating around March 2019 and the niece of Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts has been outspoken about how her endometriosis diagnosis has affected her ability to conceive.

The "We’re the Millers" actress said in a Cosmopolitan interview in November she had to freeze her eggs to ensure she’d be able to have children in the future.

"I was also terrified," Roberts told the publication. "Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn't be able to have kids."

"At 16, I thought, by the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?" she recalled in the December-January cover story. "With work, especially with acting — the travel, the hours — it's not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way."

Leading up to her reveal, Roberts’ own mother, Kelly Cunningham had prematurely broken the news that her daughter was expecting, which Roberts admitted in an October interview with Jimmy Kimmel that she ended up having to block her mother on social media because of the gaffe.

"It was a disaster," Roberts said of her mother replying "Yes!!" to a fan who had asked Roberts point-blank if she was indeed pregnant.

Another commenter followed up to congratulate the family, to which Cunningham responded, "Thank you so much! Very excited."

Roberts was not happy with the move, she told to Kimmel: "And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn't get to her. Like, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop."

Roberts added: "When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it,'" Roberts said. "I said, 'No, I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She's like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"

Roberts said she and her mother "kind of laughed" but also "kind of got in a fight" because of the slip-up.

