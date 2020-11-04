Expand / Collapse search
Arrest
Published

Garrett Hedlund arrested for DUI earlier this year, sought treatment after

'He is in a solid and great place,' his rep told Fox News

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Garrett Hedlund was arrested for a DUI earlier this year in Los Angeles, Fox News can confirm. 

His rep told Fox News on Wednesday, "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful."

"Today, he is in a solid and great place," the rep added. 

The 36-year-old actor faced two DUI charges in February after having a blood-alcohol level of .36 percent, which is four times the legal limit, according to court docs obtained by Page Six. He was later released on $100,000 bail.

Garrett Hedlund pleaded no contest to one guilty charge while the second DUI charge was dismissed. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

Hedlund pleaded no contest to one guilty charge while the second DUI charge was dismissed.

The "Country Strong" star was sentenced to 36 months of probation and three days of community service.

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are expecting their first child together. 

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts are expecting their first child together.  (BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Per the docs, Hedlund had to enroll in and complete a nine-month first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program.

Hedlund is currently expecting his first child with actress Emma Roberts. 

He must return to court on Nov. 25 for a restitution hearing. 

