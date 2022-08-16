Elvis Presley's last months plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour: author

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE- Elvis Presley's final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Anne Heche’s eldest son pays tribute after mother's death. Continue reading…

RESULTS ARE IN- FBI forensic report concludes Alec Baldwin pulled trigger on 'Rust' set: report. Continue reading…

BLOCKBUSTER WEDDING- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosting second wedding at private 87-acre Georgia estate: report. Continue reading…

‘CAN FINALLY EXHALE’- Padma Lakshmi breaks silence on attack of ex-husband Salman Rushdie. Continue reading…

GETTING HELP- ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘complex, mental health issues,’ apologizes for behavior. Continue reading…

FAREWELL TO A SOAP STAR - Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' and 'One Life to Live' actress, dead at 49. Continue reading…

‘SOAKING UP SUMMER’- Demi Moore shows off her svelte physique in a hot pink string bikini while on a yacht. Continue reading…

'THERE ARE NO LIMITS’- Sofía Jirau looks back at becoming Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome. Continue reading…

'SURVEY SAYS'- Kristin Chenoweth's NSFW 'Celebrity Family Feud' answer goes viral. Continue reading…

