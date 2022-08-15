Padma Lakshmi breaks silence on attack of ex-husband Salman Rushdie: 'Can finally exhale'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the brazen attack on author Salman Rushdie, the 75-year-old's ex-wife, Padma Lakshmi, is relieved to be past the "nightmare."

Taking to her Twitter account, the "Top Chef" personality broke her silence on the attack on the "Satanic Verses" author, writing she had been "worried and wordless" but "can finally exhale."

Lakshmi and Rushdie were married from 2004 through 2007 after beginning a relationship in 1999.

Lakshmi was transparent about the demise of their relationship, telling People that things turned sour when her independent celebrity grew and she became well-known for her culinary skills.

'TOP CHEF' PRODUCER: PADMA LAKSHMI WAS THREATENED, CALLED RACIST NAMES BY TEAMSTERS

The model and writer shared her wishes for a "swift healing" for Rushdie, who was taken off a ventilator and has begun to speak.

She also liked several tweets that also expressed well-wishes for Rushdie.

According to The Associated Press, Rushdie was stabbed between 10 to 15 times. His representative said in a statement that not only did the author suffer a damaged liver, but also nerves in his arm and an eye were severed, which will likely result in the loss of that eye.

Rushdie has long been a target, after publishing work that has been deemed critical or controversial of Islam, making enemies with Muslim countries across the world. He was nearly assassinated under the Khomeini regime in Iran and put on a hit list by al Qaeda over a decade ago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rushdie, described to be "pulling through" by Lakshmi, was attacked in Chautauqua, New York this past Friday, where he was scheduled to give a lecture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Lakshmi and Rushdie have gone on to have new relationships, with Lakshmi having a daughter in 2010.

Rushdie has two children from two separate marriages.