Heidi Klum sizzles poolside in bikini photo shoot as she celebrates her 52nd birthday

Heidi Klum is turning up the heat just in time for summer.

The German-born supermodel slipped into several string bikinis and basked in the sun for a photo shoot, giving her 12.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse.

The former Victoria's Secret model posed in a bold purple bikini with gold embellishments as she leaned on a glass balcony. Klum gave a fierce and sultry look as her blonde wavy curls were styled down.

On Instagram, her caption said, "summer 2025," and she collaborated with the Italian fashion company, Calzedonia.

In another bikini photo, Klum flaunted her fit physique in a light blue suit. She showed off her toned abs and posed in front of an infinity pool with a city skyline in the background.

"I am ready for summer with my Calzedonia. Are you?" her social media caption said.

In a video shared on Instagram, Klum put a variety of bikini-clad looks on display. She was all smiles and frolicked poolside as she posed in the water. Her last video frame was with her backside to the camera as she showed off her cheeky bikini.

One of her summer looks was a maroon bikini with a gold hook in the middle.

In addition to her bikini photo shoot, Klum highlighted her 52nd birthday with special moments on social media.

"This is 52," she wrote as a caption earlier this week.

In the carousel of videos and photos, a balloon was floating in the air that said "Happy Birthday Heidi." She also had a birthday cake with floral designs included in her birthday post.

She posed with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as he worked the grill for a gathering. A band also played at the event for her birthday festivities.

In another video, dogs were playing in a yard with a large colorful balloon displayed in the background.

Klum and her German guitarist husband Kaulitz tied the knot in 2019.

The "America's Got Talent" judge has three children with ex-husband Seal and one daughter, Leni Klum, with her ex, Flavio Briatore.

Seal and Klum first met when the model was two weeks pregnant with Leni. Seal adopted Leni when she was 5 years old.