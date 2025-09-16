Ellen DeGeneres sued for allegedly t-boning car in California crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of causing a 2023 car crash, according to a new complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

A woman claims the former talk show host "t-boned" her vehicle at a four-way-stop intersection in Santa Barbara County.

DeGeneres' "negligent conduct" allegedly caused or contributed to the plaintiff's "serious personal injuries," according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles County court.

Representatives for DeGeneres did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Oct. 16, 2023, the plaintiff claimed she was the restrained driver in her Tesla vehicle which was traveling northbound on Evans Avenue near the intersection of Ortega Hill Road, the complaint stated.

"This intersection is controlled by stop signs in all directions. Plaintiff stopped for her stop sign," according to the complaint. "She made sure there were no other vehicles at the intersection and it was her way to proceed.

"As she was proceeding straight through the intersection, suddenly and without any warning, plaintiff's vehicle was t-boned from the right by the vehicle driven by Ellen Degeneres injuring" her, the filing states.

"Ellen Degeneres entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign."

The woman's lawyer claimed that DeGeneres' "negligent conduct fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person in that defendants negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff's vehicle to be collided with by the defendants' vehicle.

"Defendants and their conduct was a substantial factor in causing plaintiff's multiple serious personal injuries and damages stemming therefrom."

The plaintiff is seeking compensation for lost wages, hospital and medical expenses, general damages and loss of earning capacity due to the incident.

The lawsuit also cited "loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety."

Renewed criticism recently resurfaced against DeGeneres about her alleged toxic behavior on her long-running daytime talk show.

Last month, a former cameraman on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accused the television host of fostering a hostile workplace in which staffers lived in fear and sometimes had to give up family commitments.

According to staffers, DeGeneres, 67, disliked male employees and allegedly turned cold when they interacted with her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, 52. Crew members also recalled what insiders called the infamous "Ellen gaze."

One former staffer described the look as "a queen searching for her next execution," adding, "She was terrifying."

De Rossi was described as "nice" and approachable with the crew, but employees said their jobs felt at risk if DeGeneres saw them chatting with her spouse.

"You just hoped and prayed you weren’t seated by her wife, so you didn’t get her attention," the ex-staffer told the Daily Mail.

The latest allegations revive the backlash that hit DeGeneres in 2020, when several ex-employees accused the show of racism, intimidation and retaliation.

DeGeneres apologized on-air at the time, saying she had been unaware of the environment.

The former TV show host and de Rossi have since moved to the U.K., with DeGeneres citing President Trump's 2024 election victory as the reason.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.