Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in hot pink bikini

Elizabeth Hurley doesn't just design her own bikinis, she models them too.

The 54-year-old actress treated her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Friday to a steamy poolside snap in one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikinis.

HOTTEST CELEBRITY BIKINI BODIES OF 2019: HOW THE STARS GOT THEIR SIZZLING LOOKS

The "Runaways" star showed off a hot pink bikini with gold embellishments while sitting on the ledge of a pool. Her fit figure is on full display in the sun as she gazes into the camera.

Hurley simply captioned the post with three kissing face emojis for her followers, who took to the comments section to compliment the actress on her flawless body.

ELIZABETH HURLEY POSTS TOPLESS PIC AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS: ‘GUESTS HAVE ARRIVED’

"Oh good evening," one Instagram user wrote.

"My god stunning," wrote another.

"You literally don't age!!!! How why what," a puzzled user added.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE: ‘IT IS PART OF MY BUSINESS’

The photo racked up over 122,000 likes in less than one day.

Last year, the model and swimsuit designer opened up to Closer Weekly about how she stays bikini-ready all year round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s hard,” the 54-year-old continued. “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” explained Hurley. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”