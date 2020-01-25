Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Elizabeth Hurley
Published

Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in hot pink bikini

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 25 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Elizabeth Hurley doesn't just design her own bikinis, she models them too.

The 54-year-old actress treated her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Friday to a steamy poolside snap in one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikinis.

HOTTEST CELEBRITY BIKINI BODIES OF 2019: HOW THE STARS GOT THEIR SIZZLING LOOKS

The "Runaways" star showed off a hot pink bikini with gold embellishments while sitting on the ledge of a pool. Her fit figure is on full display in the sun as she gazes into the camera.

Hurley simply captioned the post with three kissing face emojis for her followers, who took to the comments section to compliment the actress on her flawless body.

ELIZABETH HURLEY POSTS TOPLESS PIC AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS: ‘GUESTS HAVE ARRIVED’

"Oh good evening," one Instagram user wrote.

"My god stunning," wrote another.

"You literally don't age!!!! How why what," a puzzled user added.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE: ‘IT IS PART OF MY BUSINESS’

 Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley attend the World Premiere of "Paddington 2" at Odeon Leicester Square.

 Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley attend the World Premiere of "Paddington 2" at Odeon Leicester Square. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The photo racked up over 122,000 likes in less than one day.

Last year, the model and swimsuit designer opened up to Closer Weekly about how she stays bikini-ready all year round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s hard,” the 54-year-old continued. “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” explained Hurley. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”