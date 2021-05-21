Elizabeth Hurley reveals reason she prances 'around in so many swimsuits'

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to posing in a bikini on social media, but there is a reason behind her many two-piece snapshots.

"I have my own swimwear line," Hurley, 55, explained in a recent interview with the syndicated TV magazine, Extra.

"I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits," she noted to the outlet.

Hurley is the designer behind her own beachwear line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SHOWS OFF FIGURE IN TEENY TINY BIKINI: 'MY FAVOURITE'

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Hurley added: "We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower."

Earlier this year, Hurley shared a photo posing topless outside in the snow donning only a white-and-black coat and white bikini bottoms from her swimsuit line.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 55, SHARES NUDE PHOTO, DENIES ‘RIDICULOUS’ RUMOR SHE'S FILMING ‘WALTONS’-STYLE REALITY SHOW

Of the naysayers, the actress doesn't let them get to her. "I think people are mean to women and I don’t think it’s how people should be, so I can’t say I am a fan of those comments, really," she stated.

As for her 56th birthday coming up in June? Hurley is going to keep the celebration small.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just like to be able to be inside with some friends. We have been able to be outside with friends… My dream would be that I could have some friends around to my house… I’m delighted to be at home… Family, dogs, I have a pregnant dog so I am very excited — I should have puppies by then," she shared.

Meanwhile, the star recently attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Virtual Hot Pink Evening event. "This is the second year running we had to do it virtually… It’s been a tough time for everybody, this is so important for us," she said.

Hurley, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer in 1992, also had a message to those battling the disease: "Everything’s improved — diagnosis, preventative treatments, it’s all improved — so I would say to people: You have to have hope, you really, really have to have hope. Do what your doctor tells you. You have to lead a healthy lifestyle."