Elizabeth Hurley shows off figure in teeny tiny bikini: 'My favourite'

Elizabeth Hurley is leaving little to the imagination.

The 55-year-old actress has become known for showing some skin on social media, having once even attracted criticism from Piers Morgan for sharing a topless photo online.

The star hasn't let such negativity keep her from strutting her stuff, and she continued her trend on Thursday.

For her latest post, Hurley stood on a sunny beach and wore a leopard-print bikini while her brown hair fell over her shoulders.

The "Royals" actress also cocked her head to the side and offered a sultry gaze.

"My favourite bikini is FINALLY back in stock" read the caption.

Hurley is the designer behind her own beachwear line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Fans had several nice things to say in the comments as well.

"Gorgeous," one simply wrote.

"Meeeeoooowwww!!" said another.

Added a third: "For gods sake EH!! You never age!!"

Another concurred, adding: "Holy smokes, woman!"

On the fashion line's official Instagram account, fans got another glimpse at the barely-there ensemble.

In a photo of Hurley again donning the swimsuit, the star this time stood in front of a mirror indoors. A secondary mirror cheekily emphasized her chest.

It seems that the "Runaways" star does indeed have an affinity for leopard-print swimwear, as she was seen wearing a suit with such a pattern on Instagram just days ago as well.

In what appeared to be a one-piece swimsuit, Hurley posed next to her son Damian.

"Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful baby @damianhurley1," read the caption.

"I love you favourite twin," Damian responded. "Thank you for the best second lockdown birthday ever xxx."