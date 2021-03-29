Elizabeth Hurley, 55, shares nude photo, denies ‘ridiculous’ rumor she's filming ‘Waltons’-style reality show

Elizabeth Hurley has nothing to hide.

The British star took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a nude snap of herself sitting on hay while glowing for her two million followers. The model, actress and swimsuit designer relied on strategic posing to protect herself.

After grabbing people’s attention, the 55-year-old set the record straight about reports alleging that she and her son Damian were gearing up to shoot a reality show.

"Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today," Hurley captioned the racy pic. "Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons- style reality TV show’ at home."

"I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous," Hurley added.

Back in April 2020, Hurley told Hello! Magazine she was isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic at her English country home with eight people, including her son Damian, 18, and widowed mother Angela.

"We feel like the family in the ‘70s TV show ‘The Waltons,’" Hurley told the outlet at the time. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Hurley said she maintains family order by dividing up household chores to keep everyone busy.

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet," she explained. "I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

At the time, Hurley was thinking about what her life would be like once the pandemic finally came to an end. She launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005 and frequently models her latest collections on social media.

When the outlet asked Hurley if she still hoped to be modeling swimwear in her 60s, she replied: "I hope not."

"I’ll definitely still wear it though," she added.

Hurley said she does hope to meet someone new after lockdown.

"I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives," she said. "Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort."