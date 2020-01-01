Elizabeth Hurley shows off new look in revealing New Year's dress

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off a new look for New Year’s.

On New Year’s Day, the “Runaways” star took to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping party attire to her 1.5 million followers.

Wishing a “Happy New Year from my house to yours,” Hurley showed off plenty of skin as she rocked a revealing purple dress with a plunging neckline along with a blonde bob wig.

Hurley was all smiles in the photos and her fans were quick to praise the star for her outfit of choice.

“Good god you are gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Now as Blonde… looking awesome, Liz,” another user wrote.

“You look off-the-chart gorgeous!” one user complimented the actress.

Hurley also wowed Instagram users last week after uploading a sultry, topless photo ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The 54-year-old actress stripped down to black bikini bottoms and a sequined black blazer with nothing else underneath it.

"House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food.....#mood #bringiton," the actress captioned the photo.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.