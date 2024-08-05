Billy Ray Cyrus divorce finalized, singer accuses ex of putting him in 'physical danger'

Billy Ray Cyrus and ex-wife Firerose have finalized their divorce three months after the country star petitioned for an annulment, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"Husband and wife acknowledge and agree that this is a marriage of extremely short duration and neither party has any marital interest in any real property owned by the other party prior to the marriage," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Neither party was awarded alimony, and both parties agreed there are no jointly listed retirement assets.

"This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning," Billy Ray's rep said in a statement. "Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him."

Cyrus and Firerose, whose full name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, announced their engagement in November 2022, and married on his ranch on Oct. 10, 2023.

"Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from 'Hodges' to 'Cyrus'. Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife's sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name," the statement continued.

Billy Ray stated, "I’m just very relieved… and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate… it played out this way … not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger …. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure."

Representatives for Firerose did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Court documents also revealed that Cyrus was awarded "all horses and livestock located at the real property awarded to him," in addition to a number of vehicles he must now remove his ex-wife's name from insurance policies.

Sources told Fox News Digital it was "important" for Firerose to put an end to the "smear campaign" so she could continue on with her life.

"If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image," an insider said.

"There is no doubt she would have been awarded the divorce, but it was much more important to her that this continuous smear campaign end, and the emotional turmoil stop so she can close the door on this chapter and recover from her surgery peacefully."

Cyrus, 62, filed for an annulment from the Australian singer, 36, in May citing "irreconcilable differences" and alleged "inappropriate marital conduct," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple married on his property in Tennessee in October, sharing on Instagram at the time that, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.

Cyrus has five children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. Firerose was also previously married.