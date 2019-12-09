Elizabeth Hurley posts steamy Instagram pic of herself wrapped in red dress just in time for Christmas

Elizabeth Hurley wants her Instagram followers to know she's in the Christmas spirit.

The 54-year-old actress opted for a sultry Instagram selfie on what appears to be a floor of her home on Sunday night.

She was draped in a red dress that she used to cover up her chest.

"I wear lots of red but Chinese red, aka Valentino red, is by far and away my favourite shade," she captioned the pic. "And perfect for Xmas."

The swimsuit designer is known for keeping her 1.4 million Instagram followers intrigued with shots modeling her Elizabeth Hurley beach bikini line.

Earlier this month, the British model opened up to Closer Weekly about how she keeps a trim figure at her age.

"I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it's always a work in progress," she explained.

Another part of her daily routine involves eating "a lot of vegetables" in addition to meat and fish.

Hurley also told The Cut in 2017 that staying away from alcohol and tobacco can dramatically improve your appearance.

"You also have to look after your heath," she told the outlet. "You can't look good if you're not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can't smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it's important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn't have to go hand in hand with wellness."