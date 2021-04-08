Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Elizabeth Chambers is 'focusing on healing' amid estranged husband Armie Hammer’s scandal

The 'Social Network' star was accused of raping a woman in 2017

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Elizabeth Chambers is focused on the "healing" process as her estranged husband, Armie Hammer, faces a rape accusation and LAPD investigation

The Bird Bakery founder, 38, was recently answering a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram account when one person asked why she's been so quiet online. 

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," Chambers answered. "A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right ATM [at the moment]."

The media personality also shared whether or not she's going to move permanently to the Caymen Islands, where she's been living over the past year with her two kids, Harper and Ford. 

ARMIE HAMMER'S WIFE ELIZABETH CHAMBERS 'HORRIFIED' AMID ACTOR'S SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION, SOURCE SAYS

Chambers said during the chat that she will eventually move back to Los Angeles, Calif., but is "beyond grateful for our Caymen family and this incredible island for protecting my babies and me during these wild times."

Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from Armie Hammer in July 2020 after a decade of marriage. 

Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from Armie Hammer in July 2020 after a decade of marriage.  (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

In a March press conference, Hammer, 34, was accused of "violently" raping a woman named Effie in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

They were allegedly in an off-and-on again relationship for four years during which she claimed the actor "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.

ARMIE HAMMER'S EX ELIZABETH CHAMBERS SPEAKS OUT AMID ACTOR'S ONGOING SCANDAL

Effie alleged Hammer "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and at one point she contemplated suicide. 

Hammer’s attorney previously told Fox News his client denies the allegations. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," the statement added.

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020. They were married for 10 years. 

On Our Radar