Elizabeth Chambers is 'focusing on healing' amid estranged husband Armie Hammer’s scandal

Elizabeth Chambers is focused on the "healing" process as her estranged husband, Armie Hammer, faces a rape accusation and LAPD investigation.

The Bird Bakery founder, 38, was recently answering a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram account when one person asked why she's been so quiet online.

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," Chambers answered. "A lot I’ve wanted to share, but hasn’t felt right ATM [at the moment]."

The media personality also shared whether or not she's going to move permanently to the Caymen Islands, where she's been living over the past year with her two kids, Harper and Ford.

Chambers said during the chat that she will eventually move back to Los Angeles, Calif., but is "beyond grateful for our Caymen family and this incredible island for protecting my babies and me during these wild times."

In a March press conference, Hammer, 34, was accused of "violently" raping a woman named Effie in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

They were allegedly in an off-and-on again relationship for four years during which she claimed the actor "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.

Effie alleged Hammer "repeatedly slammed" her "face against the wall" and at one point she contemplated suicide.

Hammer’s attorney previously told Fox News his client denies the allegations. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

"[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve," the statement added.

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020. They were married for 10 years.