Eagles' Don Felder is engaged to 'Inside Edition' anchor Diane McInerney

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is set to walk down the aisle once again.

The rocker, 72, is engaged to "Inside Edition" news anchor Diane McInerney, 48, the couple first revealed to People.

Felder proposed to McInerney on January 19 during a walk on the beach in Malibu, Calif. The musician proposed to the television personality with a five-carat round brilliant cut diamond ring, according to the magazine. The pair have been dating for two years.

According to the magazine, Felder got creative in terms of where he popped the big question. He proposed near the same location he composed the music for the Eagles' smash hit "Hotel California" in 1976.

Shortly after McInerney said "yes," Felder whisked away his bride-to-be to Mexico for an "engagement-moon" at the Chable Maroma resort, according to the outlet.

A source close to the happy couple revealed that Don is over the moon.

"Don is so in love with Diane," the source said. "She fills his heart every day in every day with love and joy. Diane is beyond excited to be engaged to the love of her life. Their friends and family are thrilled for their happiness."

Felder was previously married to Susan Pickersgill in 1971 for nearly 30 years before they divorced in 2000. He and Pickersgill share four kids, Jesse N. Felder, Rebecca Felder, Cody William Felder and Leah Jenner.

Leah was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner's reality star son, Brandon Jenner.

Last year, Felder spoke to Fox News about the Eagles' legacy and credited his previous marriage for keeping him from going off the deep end during the partying scene in the 1970s.

"It was a life-saving thing," he told us.

Felder went solo after the Eagles split in 1980 and is currently touring his third studio album in the United States.