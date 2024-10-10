'DWTS' ex-pro Sharna Burgess rips 'ridiculous' claims she and Brian Austin Green are forcing kids to be girls

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess has had it with people talking about her family.

The professional dancer, who is engaged to actor Brian Austin Green, refuted claims that they're forcing their children, three of whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox, to be girls.

While appearing on the "Between Us Moms" podcast, the Australian was asked if she'd ever consider doing reality television, given their unique family dynamic.

"Oh God no, we've been asked," Burgess said. "I get why. There's so much that I'm sure people would love to know about what happens in our household. And having such a busy, chaotic life. And it's fun. But it's also … not me."

MEGAN FOX SAYS 6-YEAR-OLD SON WAS LAUGHED AT FOR WEARING DRESSES TO SCHOOL

Together, Burgess and Green are parents to Zane, 2. Burgess is also helping to raise his sons with Fox: Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 8. Green also has a 21-year-old son, Kassius Lijah, from a separate relationship.

"I think I want to keep my kids out of that," Burgess said of having a show. "And I certainly know Megan and Brian want to. I want to keep them out of that as much as I can, and should they choose to be in this industry because they love an art form that has them in the public eye, then we address that.

"Kids at school already know who their parents are. And, luckily, we're in a beautiful community, and everyone has known them for years. And they don't get any pushback or negativity at school. But if we opened that up to the whole world — we already get media articles like I'm forcing Zane to be a girl because I haven't cut his hair yet."

"Or," she continued, "ridiculous people saying that the kids are being forced to be girls.

"I don't understand it. So, imagine us doing an actual reality show. The attention is just not healthy for our kids. And it's certainly not Bryan's style either.

"They go too far," she added of the media. "It's clickbait. And the hard thing is, is none of it's real. And there's nothing to back it up. … Whatever headlines come out, say it's about us or our kids. … But it is just clickbait. And then people read opinions like they're facts … they'll just read the title."

In the past, Green and Fox's children have been photographed with long hair and wearing dresses.

"We already get media articles like I'm forcing Zane to be a girl because I haven't cut his hair yet." — Sharna Burgess

Last year, Fox ripped a former Republican candidate for Congress in Nashville after he claimed the actress "forced" her sons to wear dresses.

"Really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre [sic] a clout chaser but let me teach you something…Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe," she added.

In a previous interview with Glamour UK, Fox revealed that her eldest son, Noah, had been wearing dresses since he was 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," she explained of their freedom to dress how they like.

"I can’t control the way other people react to my children," Fox said. "I can’t control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them. … That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Burgess and Green.