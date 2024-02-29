'Dune' star Josh Brolin trashes his old movie, says he 'won't ever stop s----ing on' it

Josh Brolin won't mince words over his 2010 box office bomb.

In a new interview with GQ, Brolin chose to once again be critical of his Western superhero flick, "Jonah Hex."

"I won't ever stop s----ing on [it]" he said. "Because it was a s----y f---ing movie."

Brolin starred as the titular role, a disfigured Confederate soldier who becomes a bounty hunter. A DC Entertainment film with an ensemble cast including Megan Fox and Michael Fassbender, it ultimately flopped in theaters and was poorly received by critics.

In the past, Brolin has eviscerated the project, attributing its failure in part to the director, Jimmy Hayward, who Brolin thought was too inexperienced. Last year, Brolin told Variety that the movie "was not successful creatively or monetarily."

"I mean, everybody knows how I feel about ‘Jonah Hex.’ But the biggest thing with ‘Jonah Hex’ is rushing into hiring somebody. I remember Jeff Robinov, who I’m still close with, who was running Warner Brothers at the time, and he was like, look, you’ve got to get a director in the next two weeks, otherwise we’ve got to can this thing. And then you meet somebody who has a lot of knowledge, Jimmy Hayward, and I remember it didn’t feel right."

"I loved that he was excited, but he just didn’t have the experience, and he didn’t treat it like I would imagine somebody would want to treat it — to run back to their house at the end of their every day and watch tonal inspirations and Scorsese movies or this or that. He would be out partying instead," he said of Hayward.

According to Brolin, Hayward recently apologized for the role he played in the movie's disintegration when the men reconnected. Brolin says Hayward has been battling a particular form of bone cancer, which has resulted in him having facial reconstructive surgeries.

"It reminded me [that] you can't just keep s----ing on somebody," Brolin admitted. "I don't know what the f---'s going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing," he told GQ.

Conversely, Brolin is also willing to speak about his more successful projects, including his upcoming movie, "Dune: Part Two."

The movie, which premieres March 1, wasn't a difficult project for Brolin, 56, to work on: "Well, obviously, it's a great director, but there are no egos. When you work with great people, there's very little ego," he said of the positive experience.

The movie has an all-star cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem and Stephen McKinley.