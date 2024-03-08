Driver involved in Treat Williams' fatal crash pleads guilty to reduced charge

The man involved in the vehicular crash that killed actor Treat Williams last summer pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday.

Ryan Koss, 35, was given a one-year deferred sentence as well as probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving with death. The probation states that his driver's license will be revoked for a year and the Vermont man must complete a community restorative justice program.

During the hearing on Friday, Koss got emotional while apologizing to Williams' friends, family and fans.

"I’m here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident," Koss told the court, according to The Associated Press.

Koss knew Williams personally due to the tight-knit community in Dorset, Vermont. Koss is also the creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, so he related to Williams on a professional level.

Williams' son, Gill, 32, was in the courtroom on Friday when he heard Koss' apology. According to the outlet, Gill had met Koss prior to the accident and didn't want to press criminal charges against him or see him serve prison time.

"I do forgive you, and I hope that you forgive yourself," Gill responded to Koss in court. Williams' son added, "I really wish you hadn’t killed my father. I really had to say that."

Gill said that his father was "everything" and he's still learning how to move forward with life now that he's gone. Williams had given his son his motorcycle the day before the tragic accident and the actor was "the safest person in the world," according to Gill.

"It’s very difficult to have this happen based on someone’s negligence," Gill shared before urging people to be serious when they are behind the wheel and be aware of motorcycle drivers.

Williams’ wife, Pam, and his daughter, Ellie, did not attend the court hearing, but issued statements that were read aloud, the AP reported.

"Our lives will never be the same, our family has been torn apart and there is a huge hole that can’t possibly be filled," Pam wrote in her statement.

In Ellie's statement, she shared that she was too hurt to forgive Koss at this time, but hopes to get to that point in the future.

"I will never get to feel my father’s hug again; be able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, have him walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies, and have him cry when I name my first son after him," Ellie wrote in her statement.

Oringially, Koss pleaded not guilty to a charge of gross negligent operation with death resulting. The 35-year-old could have faced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The Vermont State Police confirmed Williams' death in a statement on June 12, saying Williams was driving along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided.

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement read. "The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

The crash happened on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot.

Authorities added, "Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams," the statement read.

Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering critical injuries. He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams' lengthy film and television career began in 1975 with his movie debut in "Deadly Hero."

His nearly 50-year acting career included starring roles on the TV series "Everwood" and in the movie "Hair." He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the features "The Eagle Has Landed," "Prince of the City" and "Once Upon a Time in America."

Williams is survived by wife Pam, daughter Ellie and son Gill.

