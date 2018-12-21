Drew Barrymore explains why she shared a photo of herself crying

Drew Barrymore is telling it like it is.

It's not always glitz and glamour for the 43-year-old actress, who admitted on Thursday that she has her fair share of rough patches just like everyone else. Barrymore shared two photos on her Instagram, one from a photo shoot and another selfie of herself without makeup and crying.

"Some days are great and beautiful," the "Santa Clarita Diet" star began. "Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout. But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it."

DREW BARRYMORE OPENS UP ABOUT PAST COCAINE USE: 'IT SEEMS LIKE MY WORST NIGHTMARE NOW'

"What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty," she continued. "And I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never-ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other. Can anyone relate?"

The candid post comes a day after Barrymore started a new five-part series called #TheWayItLooksToUs. After going to her kids' school in sweatpants and not feeling like "a proper mom," Barrymore started "beating up on myself."

DREW BARRYMORE SHARES SUNNY, MAKEUP FREE SELFIE AND INSPIRING QUOTES FOR A HAPPY SUMMER

"It’s so typical of what parents do to themselves," she expressed in an Instagram video. "I started thinking this hashtag #TheWayItLooksToUs and it got me all hopping up with inspiration. I want to present a five-part series of #TheWayItLooksToUs, and I invite you in to present the way it’s supposed to look to you, and the way it really is. I’m going to present the same thing right back.”

Aside from her earlier post, the Never Been Kissed leading lady has already touched on wellness and kids.

DREW BARRYMORE REVEALS SHE'S SINGLE AND OFF DATING APPS