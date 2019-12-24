Director Terry Gilliam blasts Marvel franchise, says he 'hated' 'Black Panther'

Terry Gilliam is speaking out against the Marvel franchise for holding too much power in the film industry, along with his particular strong distaste of "Black Panther."

The award-winning director sounded off against Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview with Indiewire, claiming that their movies are affecting the success of lower-budget projects.

"I don't like the fact that they're dominating the place so much," Gilliam said (via Breitbart). "They're taking all the money that should be available for a greater variety of films."

The "Twelve Monkeys" director said that while he "can't fault" Marvel for its "technical skills," he does not think superhero-inspired films are beneficial to a younger audience.

"What I don't like is that we all have to be superheroes [to] do anything worthwhile," Gilliam told the outlet. "That's what makes me crazy. That's what these movies are saying to young people."

In particular, the outraged director called out Marvel's 2018 "Black Panther" for sending an even worse message.

"I hated 'Black Panther,'" he said. "It makes me crazy."

"It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bulls--t. It's utter bulls--t."

Gilliam added that he believed the creators of "Black Panther" have "never been to Africa."

The film director has been outspoken in the past about controversy within the industry. In 2018, Gilliam spoke out against the #MeToo movement, calling it "silly" in an interview with Agence France-Presse in Paris.

The "Monty Python" comedy member also shared his thoughts on the dozens of allegations against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay," he said. "It is a world of victims. I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t. The ones who did knew what they were doing. These are adults; we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.”

Gilliam explained that he knew women who used Harvey to help them further their own careers and who walked out of meetings before getting sexually assaulted or abused.

"Some people paid the price, other people suffered from it," he stated.