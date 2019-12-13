Creator of Marvel's 'Thanos' compares Trump to 'teenage girl' after president tweets viral meme

Artist James Starlin criticized President Trump Friday after his campaign published a meme of Trump's head on the body of Thanos, a Marvel Comics villain created by Starlin.

Starlin said that he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the meme, and added that he was "sad" for his country.

"I am old enough where I remember our presidents -- when they spoke to the public -- they did so to encourage, to inspire, to lead, not to complain like some teenage girl who's had a bad day. And that's what I see so much going on with this particular administration," Starlin told CNN.

In the recent "Avengers" movies, Thanos is a supervillain who kills half the universe's population by merely snapping his fingers.

THANOS CREATOR SAYS HE FEELS 'VIOLATED' AFTER TRUMP CAMPAIGN RELEASES 'AVENGERS' AD: 'THESE ARE SAD AND STRANGE TIMES'

Trump's campaign previously tweeted a video of Thanos with Trump's face. The video showed Thanos snapping his fingers and saying "I am inevitable." The video cuts to another clip in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats disintegrate like some of the characters in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," the tweet read.

During Starlin's CNN interview, anchor Brooke Baldwin asked him whether he could request the video be "taken down."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No, the First Amendment protects it under satire if nothing else," Sarlin responded, adding. "I feel that the only thing I can do is sit there and speak out about it."

Starlin previously said he felt "violated" by the meme but backed away from that term during his conversation with Baldwin. "I probably shouldn't use that term because it has so much connected to the #MeToo Movement."